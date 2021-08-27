Early in the great baseball movie “Eight Men Out,” after he has intentionally lost the first game of the 1919 World Series, Chicago White Sox ace Eddie Cicotte visits sportswriting legend Ring Lardner in his Cincinnati hotel room.
Lardner, suspicious and probing, tosses Cicotte a ball the major leagues are considering using in 1920. A more tightly wound ball.
“Things will be tough for pitchers,” Lardner says.
“Things are always tough for pitchers,” Cicotte replies.
The ball is always wound pretty tight when it comes to football (when it comes to baseball, too, but there will be a time for that later).
No matter how much success the LSU football program has had — and with three national championships and five Southeastern Conference titles since 2001, there has been a considerable amount of it — fear and forboding always seem to be lurking around the corner.
After the shock and disappointment of 2020, you can double down on that in 2021.
Things are going to be tough on the head football coach this year.
Things are always tough on LSU football coaches.
People are always eager to put labels on other people. Stuff them into tidy little boxes or hanging folders in the filing cabinet of succinct descriptions. Good guy or Bad guy. Conservative or liberal. Ford or Chevrolet.
The label on Ed Orgeron is aching to be written. Is he a one-hit wonder, like “Catcher in the Rye” author J.D. Salinger or music duo Los Del Rio (25 years later, I still can’t forgive them for “Macarena”)? Did he create one overwhelming masterpiece in 2019 to the obliteration of everything else? Or can he craft a string of hits like Stephen King or Drake?
However you think about Orgeron, this is a crucial year for him. His tenure at LSU is at a crossroads, if you will. After he went 5-5 last season, not even the glittering trophy case from the perfect world that was the 2019 season (it’s hard not to be nostalgic for 2019, in a lot of ways) is going to offer Orgeron much protection now.
In the context of the current push to start giving a third coronavirus vaccine dose to Americans, Coach O could use the booster shot of a bounceback 2021 campaign.
After what happened in 2020 — a year pockmarked by early NFL departures, in-season opt-outs, critical injuries and more than a little disconnect between Orgeron and his players — it seems he has to have it. Back-to-back seasons of five losses, or more, are pretty tough to survive around here after the success of the previous two decades.
The last time LSU suffered through back-to-back seasons of five or more losses was 1998-99, when the Tigers went 4-7 and 3-8 under Gerry DiNardo. You will remember how that went for DiNardo, who actually didn’t coach the final game against Arkansas before Nick Saban was named his full-time successor.
The Orgeron camps are starkly drawn. I’ve seen him get standing ovations from the Rotary Club and Bengal Belles in recent weeks. Then there is the volume increasing on the drumbeat of talk as to whether athletic director Scott Woodward could lure Jimbo Fisher away from Texas A&M and back to LSU, like he did when Jimbo was at Florida State.
Yes, Orgeron’s seat has warmed to an uncomfortable degree since that LSU national championship celebration in January 2020. But it would be presumptuous to discount his chances to rebuild his program and his brand.
Orgeron’s three years at Ole Miss were a disaster, with just three SEC wins. But he recruited players Houston Nutt took to consecutive Cotton Bowls. He learned from his mistakes and nearly pulled off the Southern California job in 2013 with a 6-2 interim record, with his Ole Miss record likely an anchor. And he did earn the LSU job with a 6-2 interim record in 2016.
Coach O made a mistake in hiring offensive coordinator Matt Canada in 2017, and he owned up to it. He reinstalled Steve Ensminger in that position the following season but also brought in Joe Brady to revamp the offense in 2019 and, well, it was solid gold. He made a mistake hiring defensive coordinator Bo Pelini on reputation alone in 2020, not realizing he wasn’t getting the Pelini who had been LSU’s successful defensive coordinator from 2005-07.
Orgeron owned up to that mistake, too, admitting he needed to be much more hands-on in interviewing coaches. He has put his future in their hands, too, with a massive turnover since 2019. Only three assistants from that staff — receivers coach Mickey Joseph, secondary coach Corey Raymond and special-teams coach Greg McMahon — are still in their same jobs.
Orgeron has recruited well. LSU’s roster is arguably top five in terms of talent. And the man has proven to be nothing if not a tough out. Against top-10 opponents at LSU, he’s 13-6. Set aside his 1-4 record against Alabama, and he’s 12-2.
Yes, things at LSU are always tough for football coaches.
But with Orgeron, there’s craftiness in the old arm yet.
Don’t be surprised if yet another reinvention of himself is at hand.