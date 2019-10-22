The LSU volleyball team faces another tough test Wednesday as it travels to No. 16 Kentucky at 7 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.
The match will air live on SEC Network.
The Tigers (10-8, 4-4 SEC) claimed a four-set victory over Alabama on Friday but fell to No. 13 Florida on Sunday in three sets. Kentucky (13-5, 6-1) swept both of its opponents over the weekend against Tennessee and Alabama.
Kentucky leads the series 41-24 and has won the past six meetings. The last time the Tigers defeated the Wildcats was on Oct. 19, 2014, at Kentucky. That match is the last time the Tigers beat a ranked opponent.