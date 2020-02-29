Michael Divinity got his chance to improve his NFL Draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday in Indianapolis Indiana.
He was one of three LSU linebackers that participated in drills during the day.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
- Age: 20, senior
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 242 pounds
- Arms: 33 5/8"
- Hands: 9 1/2"
- 40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds (28)
- Bench press: 14 reps (T-24)
- Vertical jump: 31 inches (T-27)
- Broad jump: 115 inches (T-27)
- 3-cone: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- Prospect grade: 5.50 (chance to make end of roster or practice squad)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
Divinity's career in Baton Rouge includes several twists and turns, both on and off the field. The team's leading sacker in 2018, he was known for creating turnovers and was paced to be one of the LSU defense's leaders in 2019. After a short stint at inside linebacker, Divinity returned to the outside, just before he missed six games due to disciplinary action. He returned for the national championship game against Clemson.
EXPERT QUOTES
Lance Zierlein: "Teams will need to determine whether he is able to be flexed around the alignment or whether he needs to fine-tune a single position. Instincts and recognition are clearly an issue inside and will need time to develop. He has length but lacks overall size as an NFL edge rusher. His athleticism and pass-rush talent are nothing special. Teams will have to examine his character as they determine if he's worthy of a backup or practice-squad role."
Ric Serritella: "A versatile, tenacious player praised for his high football IQ, Divinity can play inside or outside linebacker at the next level but his length, speed, quickness and agility is best suited to be a pass-rusher at the next level. It’s the off-field suspensions that NFL teams will want to know more about in Indianapolis, which could dictate whether or not he’s drafted."
Draft projection: Round 7 or UDFA (Serritella)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report