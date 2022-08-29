For the better part of the past month, Brian Kelly has been effusive in his praise of his defensive line.
But he took it to another level following LSU’s scrimmage on Aug. 20.
“Well, you’ve got three guys that, I think, are elite players,” Kelly said when asked about his comfort level with the defensive line. “Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye, they’re elite players.”
Yet, Kelly wasn’t finished — not by a long shot.
“Then, you add BJ (Ojulari), who can do multiple things for you,” the Tigers coach said. “He can put his hand down (to rush the passer), he can drop (into coverage).
“When you have a front that has four elite players,” Kelly said with a knowing smile, “that’s where it starts to allow you to do a lot of things up front, and you can be creative.”
That’s where new defensive coordinator Matt House comes in.
When LSU opens the season Sunday night against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, it’ll be House’s job to get the most out of what's considered to be the school’s most-talented and deepest defensive line in more than a decade.
“We believe that because that’s the way we practice, the way we attack each day,” Gaye, a senior, said. “We know we’re the first position group out there, so we try to hold ourselves accountable to that.
“We try to push ourselves every day and practice like it to show everybody that’s what we’re about and show that mentality.”
If it all starts up front, as the saying goes, the Tigers are well-equipped with a rotation that begins with Ojulari as a hybrid edge rusher and includes Gaye on the other side with Smith as a big end and Roy at nose tackle.
All four garnered preseason All-Southeastern honors.
Ojulari was a first-team pick and Gaye was named to the second team, both on the coaches’ and media teams, while Smith was a third-team media selection. Roy replaced Smith on the coaches’ third team.
The significance of their selection is that no other school — not Alabama, not Georgia, not Texas A&M — had more than two different defensive linemen named to the coaches or media teams.
While they haven’t played a down in a game, it’s the potential of the group that has Kelly and House excited about what they can put on the field to defend against the run and the pass.
“Defensively, that front is very difficult to move. … They show their physicality,” Kelly said. “Our defense is going to be just fine. The pieces are in place; I like the guys we have up front.”
Other likely rotation pieces are tackles Mekhi Wingo, the Missouri transfer, and Jacobian Guillory as well as ends Sai’vion Jones and Desmond Little.
Like Ojulari, Little is a hybrid edge rusher who can play linebacker.
“They’re all doing a good job where they can play multiple, multiple lineups on the fly,” House said. “That gives you great flexibility, and when you get into game week, it allows you to get the best matchups you possibly can in situational football.”
With the flexibility and multiple personnel options he has, House’s group up front aims to be ready for any formation and personnel groupings opposing offenses throw at them.
“Matt now has a great advantage because you can move those guys around and do a lot with them,” Kelly said. “So depth is probably the other thing that makes you feel good about it, not just the quality.”