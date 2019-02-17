NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU defeated Vanderbilt 79-68 in women's basketball Sunday, giving the Lady Tigers a split of two road games this week.
Shanice Norton set a new career high for LSU (15-9, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. She also had three steals and three assists.
Faustine Aifuwa and Khayla Pointer also scored in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Aifuwa had a double-double with 11 rebounds and also blocked three shots.
Last-place Vanderbilt (6-19, 1-11) led most of the first half and held a 27-20 advantage midway through the second quarter, but LSU took control before halftime. Khayla Pointer hit a layup for a 28-27 lead and later hit two free throws to cap an 18-0 run that lasted until the Commodores beat the buzzer with a layup to pull within 38-29.
The Lady Tigers never trailed in the second half, but Vanderbilt didn't go away, either. The Commodores made it 70-66 with 3:27 remaining on Cierra Walker's fast-break layup, and LSU didn't really put the game away until Karli Seay stole the ball and was fouled with 1:09 left. She hit one of two free throws for a 77-67 advantage.
Mariella Fasoula scored 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt, but no other player had more than 10 points and the Commodores committed 24 turnovers.
LSU shot 55.8 percent (29 of 52) from the field and was 19 of 24 from the free-throw line. The Lady Tigers enjoyed a 24-15 advantage in points off turnovers
The Lady Tigers, who were the final team in the field of ESPN's NCAA tournament projection, have four regular-season games remaining. They return home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to face Florida (6-19, 2-10), another team buried in the SEC standings. The task gets much more difficult after that, with games next Sunday at No. 17 Kentucky and on Feb. 28 at No. 5 Mississippi State.