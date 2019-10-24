Ed Orgeron didn’t need to put on the tape to see the challenge his offensive line faces this week.
He, of all people, knows what massive defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the foundation for Auburn’s talented front seven, means to his team as perhaps the most dominant interior lineman in all of college football.
Orgeron, who initially saw it a few years ago, smiled this week when he told the story of recruiting an 18-year-old Brown at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia.
“He stood in the doorway ... he filled up the whole doorway,” Orgeron said laughing. "That's the type of player he is, a mountain of a man."
The 6-foot-5, 318-pound Brown is at the very top of LSU’s scouting report, the player Orgeron's improving offensive line is most concerned with heading into Saturday's matchup with Auburn.
“Nobody that we’ve faced so far has been that big and physical,” Orgeron said, noting Brown is a likely top-five NFL draft pick next spring. “He’s very, very disruptive. … He’s hard to match one-on-one. You have to double-team him.”
That’s a problem in and of itself for the Tigers, but particularly for guards Adrian Magee and Damien Lewis and center Lloyd Cushenberry. Tackles Austin Deculus and Saahdiq Charles will be challenged as well.
The key, Orgeron said, will be in their ability to win one-on-one battles and allow the Tigers to keep moving the ball as they've done in averaging 385.7 passing yards with 29 touchdowns in their 7-0 start.
“Here is what’s going to happen,” Orgeron said. “We’re going to run our offense, we are going to have to five-man protect. That’s the offense, five-man protect.
“That means some one-on-ones (with) Derrick Brown, we’re going to have to win. If we can do that, we’re happy. If we can’t, we’re going to have to make adjustments: Keep a tight end in, keep a back in, chip, whatever it may take.”
Having five receivers out in LSU’s spread offense is optimal, Orgeron said, if Auburn makes it tough on his team to run the ball.
“When you spread guys out, they have to declare man or zone,” he said. “It's hard to disguise. It gives us a better look. It all starts with protection. If we can beat those guys one-on-one, we'll be fine.”
That begins with doing the best job they can on Brown.
“Obviously, he is one of the most dominant players in college football,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “We're going to mix up the looks for him — read him a couple times, cut him, give him a lot of different looks so he can’t just bull-rush off the ball and knock people back into me. But we have confidence in our guys, too.”
“He’s a big guy, he trusts his strength,” Cushenberry said of Brown. “He’s got long arms … he’s massive. It’s going to be a great matchup.”
In order to keep Burrow clean, LSU will have to deal with the other obstacles that line up on either side of Brown.
Tyrone Truesdell, a 6-2, 310-pound junior, is Brown’s partner inside with Marlon Davidson, a 6-3, 278-pound senior, and Big Kat Bryant, a 6-5, 247-pound junior, manning the outside in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s four-man front.
Brown, who had a career-high nine tackles in last year’s 22-21 loss to LSU, has 23 tackles this season with three sacks among his five tackles for loss.
He also has three pass breakups and forced two fumbles with two recoveries.
Davidson has a team-high 5½ sacks among his 8½ tackles for loss with three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Bryant has six hurries and 1½ sacks, while Truesdell has three sacks.
That foursome accounts for 13 of Auburn’s 20 sacks.
“It’s the best defensive line we’ve faced this season,” Orgeron said.
He said that before LSU’s 42-28 win over Florida on Oct. 12. But the Gators, who currently lead the Southeastern Conference with 29 sacks, failed to register a sack or even a quarterback hurry that evening.
“We did a good job of mixing up the style of protection,” an appreciative Burrow said of his O-line’s performance against Florida. “We cut them, we chipped them, we did straight drop-back, slide protection.
“They didn't really know what kind of protection they were getting. We're going to have to do a lot more of that, mixing up the looks for people.”
Like his coach, Burrow said the ability to win at the line of scrimmage with just five in pass protection will be key.
“That means the world to me,” he said. “I've advocated for having five guys out on the route all the time, five-man protection, because it pulls one more linebacker out of the middle and opens those holes up a little more.”
Burrow and Cushenberry are extremely confident the Tigers’ offensive line will be able to hold up like it did against Florida.
“I love it … this is why you come to LSU, for matchups like this,” Cushenberry said. “Derrick Brown is probably the best defensive lineman in the country. You just have to embrace challenges like that and look forward to these matchups.”