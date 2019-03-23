JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LSU’s 69-67 victory over Maryland on Saturday put these Tigers into some rare company in the school record book.
LSU improved to 28-6 with the victory, tying the 1999-2000 team for the second-most wins in school history. Those Tigers also won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
The 2018-19 Tigers still have a lot of work to do to catch the 1980-81 LSU team. That unit went 31-5 and reached the Final Four. This year's team would have to win the national championship to surpass that total.
Tip time TBA
LSU will play Friday in the East Regional semifinals at Capital One Arena in Washington against the winner of Saturday night’s game between Michigan State and Minnesota.
The time and network for that game will not be announced until all of Sunday’s NCAA tournament games are completed, according to CBS.
Waters marks
Long before he spun his game-winning shot off the glass with 1.6 seconds left, LSU guard Tremont Waters had already made history.
Waters had a steal in the first half to break a tie with Darryl Joe for the most steals in a season for the Tigers. Joe had 93 steals in 1987. Waters had another steal in the second half to give him 95 for this season.
Waters layup with 18:50 left to start the second half made him the 42nd LSU player with 1,000 career points. Skylar Mays reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season.
Williams keeps it going
Former LSU All-American kicker Cole Tracy would love a field-goal streak like Emmitt Williams is on right now.
The reserve freshman forward has now made 10 straight field-goal attempts over the past three games. He was 2 for 2 Saturday, was 4 for 4 Thursday in LSU’s 79-74 NCAA first-round win over Yale and 2 for 2 against Florida last week in the SEC tournament.
Williams is from Fort Myers, Florida, and roomed with Maryland forward Bruno Fernando at IMG Academy in Bradenton.
Lagniappe
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon must be thinking thinking LSU has it in for him personally. Turgeon was the coach for Texas A&M in 2006 when Darrel Mitchell made a game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Tigers past the Aggies 58-57 in the second round game in the Atlanta Regional. … LSU scored its fewest points since a 66-55 win Feb. 26 against Texas A&M, seven games ago. … The Tigers are now 26-24 in the NCAA tournament. … LSU is now 3-2 all-time against Maryland. This was the first game between the Tigers and Terrapins since Jan. 2, 1989.
Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.