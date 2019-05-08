Basketball middleman and aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code were convicted Wednesday of bribing coaches for the recruitment of high school athletes for money, according to ESPN and other outlets.

ESPN is reporting Dawkins was found guilty by a federal jury in New York of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery, while Code was convicted of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Jury deliberations lasted three days. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

Dawkins has been linked directly to the recruiting scandal involving head coach Will Wade and the LSU basketball program.

LSU suspended Wade on March 8, officially because the coach refused to meet with university and NCAA officials after Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported leaked contents of wiretapped phone conversations between Wade and Dawkins.

On the wiretap, they reportedly talk about "the Smart thing" and a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit. The latter comment appears to be a reference to LSU guard Javonte Smart, then a star player at Baton Rouge's Scotlandville High.

Can't see video below? Click here.

During the trial, Wade's name was linked to a $300,000 "deal" for the signing of then five-star prospect Naz Reid.

Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson mentioned Wade's supposed deal in a secretly recorded FBI video, according to CBS Sports. Richardson's conversation was with a since-convicted financial manager named Munish Sood and a pair of undercover FBI agents.

In the video, Richardson said Wade approached him about jumping from Arizona for a job at LSU — apparently because the Arizona assistant had built a relationship with Reid, then a 5-star recruit out of New Jersey.

"Look, there’s a deal in place, I got $300,000 for him," Richardson claimed Wade told him in the undercover video.

"I said, 'Listen, s---, give me half that and I'll make sure he goes there,'" Richardson said.

Reid eventually committed to the Tigers and played one season at LSU before electing to turn pro. However, NCAA rules allow Reid to change his mind and return to college basketball for his sophomore season.

Wade's alleged boast about a six-figure deal for Reid is the third time the coach has been publicly connected with potential pay-to-play deals — which are against NCAA bylaws — during the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball.

In another wiretapped conversation, a portion of which was read at the earlier trial, Wade and Dawkins discussed another highly ranked high school player — Serbian center Balsa Koprivica — who ended up committing to play at Florida State.

On April 12, Wade agreed to a meeting — after he missed the entirety of the SEC and NCAA tournaments — and on April 14 he was reinstated. Two days later, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva resigned and the school hired Scott Woodward to replace him.

Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled that Wade will likely not have to take the witness stand during an upcoming federal criminal case on corruption in college basketball.

This story will be updated.

LSU coach Will Wade gave up bonuses, made contract concessions amid reinstatement LSU basketball coach Will Wade forfeited performance bonuses for his team’s SEC championship season and agreed to contract changes making it e…