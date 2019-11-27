Oh, the College Football Playoff committee loves its curveballs, doesn’t it? It looked as though LSU could hold off Ohio State for No. 1 in the CFP rankings, at least for another week, but the Buckeyes returned to No. 1 on Tuesday at the Tigers’ expense. Now many of the bowl projections you see below, most of them released before the CFP rankings came out, are all over the place. If LSU can return to No. 1 with impressive wins over Texas A&M and Georgia and/or a loss or squeaker win by Ohio State against Michigan and in the Big Ten title game, the Tigers would be in the Peach Bowl. But a return trip to the Fiesta Bowl looks like a much bigger possibility in what would be a tough-for-both-teams battle of 2-3 seeds.
The projections*
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Clemson
Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl vs. Utah
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson
Steve Petrella, Action Network: Peach Bowl vs. Utah
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Clemson
Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
*Bowl projections did not include CFP title game unless otherwise listed.
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 13 projections
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 6 projections
CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 10 projections