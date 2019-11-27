BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419. 1017 bf.jpg
Oh, the College Football Playoff committee loves its curveballs, doesn’t it? It looked as though LSU could hold off Ohio State for No. 1 in the CFP rankings, at least for another week, but the Buckeyes returned to No. 1 on Tuesday at the Tigers’ expense. Now many of the bowl projections you see below, most of them released before the CFP rankings came out, are all over the place. If LSU can return to No. 1 with impressive wins over Texas A&M and Georgia and/or a loss or squeaker win by Ohio State against Michigan and in the Big Ten title game, the Tigers would be in the Peach Bowl. But a return trip to the Fiesta Bowl looks like a much bigger possibility in what would be a tough-for-both-teams battle of 2-3 seeds.

The projections*

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Clemson

Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl vs. Utah

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson

Steve Petrella, Action Network: Peach Bowl vs. Utah

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. Utah; CFP National Championship Game vs. Clemson

Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Utah

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

*Bowl projections did not include CFP title game unless otherwise listed.

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 13 projections

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 6 projections

CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 10 projections

