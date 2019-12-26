ATLANTA — Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn't present alongside his LSU teammates to answer questions about his injury status ahead of the Peach Bowl.

He was busy getting treatment in the hopes of answering that question on Saturday afternoon, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said during the team's Media Day availability within the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. He confirmed his starting running back has been running in a straight line and he was hopeful he'd be medically cleared to return to practice in some form on later in the day.

"He may practice a little bit today. We're not sure yet. If he is going to practice, he's questionable for the game," Orgeron said. "I do believe that -- if there's any shot of him being cleared to play medically, that if our trainers and doctors say that he can play, I think he is going to try."

Edwards-Helaire has been cleared to run, which he's been doing in a straight line, Orgeron said. Even if he's medically cleared to play it'll likely be a game-time decision.

LSU's Heisman-winning quarterback said he wouldn't speculate too broadly on his runningmate within the Tigers' record-setting offense, but that he expects Edwards-Helaire to be ready.

"I won’t talk about Clyde because I think he knows better than me, but I know he’s worked really hard to play on Saturday and I know he wants to play on Saturday," Burrow said. "He’s with the trainer 24/7 trying to get that done.”

If Edwards-Helaire is unable to go, LSU would go into a game without its bellcow back for the first time this season. Edwards-Helaire has rolled up 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 13 games this season, his touchdowns the most among all SEC running backs. He's rushed for over 100 yards in six games, and two or more touchdowns in four games.

Freshmen John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price, and sophomore Chris Curry have all rotated in relief at running back this season behind Edwards-Helaire. Davis-Price has logged the most work, carrying the ball 60 times for 270 yards and six touchdowns.

LSU Peach Bowl practice report (Dec. 24): Clyde Edwards-Helaire absent among others ATLANTA — The tunnel gate opened on the day before Christmas, and the whistles and shouts echoed inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for LSU's first …

Burrow said Emery and Davis-Price "are obviously getting a lot better," and whomever is called upon will be ready. But he and Orgeron both said they expect Edwards-Helaire to try to play in the Peach Bowl.

"Knowing Clyde, if he can play, he's going to try.," Orgeron said. "We're really not sure yet. Do I want him to play? Yes. Do I expect him to try to play? Yes. How much he can play? I don't know.

LSU arrives in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl; Clyde Edwards-Helaire travels with the team ATLANTA — The siren of the police escort wailed on the bitter gusts of wind. The bus hissed to a stop, and off stepped LSU's head football co…