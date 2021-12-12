Notes on a golf scorecard from a beautiful December afternoon when I should be out playing 18. Consider it my Christmas gift to you, dear readers, and no, you can’t exchange it …
Much has been made of Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure from Notre Dame for LSU.
He was in the midst of a West Coast recruiting trip Nov. 29 when the deal came to fruition. He flew back to South Bend, Indiana, to meet briefly with Notre Dame players, then flew down to Baton Rouge before his official announcement as LSU’s coach Dec. 1.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who also played quarterback on Kelly’s first four Fighting Irish teams from 2010-13, was on the Ryen Russillo podcast last week talking about, among other things, the way Kelly left. Rees decided to stay at Notre Dame and continue to call plays under new coach Marcus Freeman, Kelly’s former defensive coordinator who became his successor.
“I don’t think there’s an easy way to handle it,” Rees said. “I don’t know what the best way to do it would be. I guess he could have just flown back if he knew it was all going down. But if the deal falls through or something happens in the last minute, then he’s staying at Notre Dame.”
Rees said he was with Kelly on the recruiting trip and that Kelly was upset that news leaked of his departure before he could speak to the Irish players personally.
“I mean, that’s just the way it is now, though, right?” Rees asked. “I know he wanted to get in front of the team and tell the team, and shoot, he flew through the night, essentially. I mean, he probably left Orange County (California) at, you know, 9 o’clock (at night), which is midnight back home (in Indiana). He probably got back 10 minutes before he met with the team.”
Rees told Russillo he wasn’t critical of Kelly about his decision.
“I think he made a decision where he felt like it was best for him and his family and where he wanted his career to go,” Rees said. “I don’t hold anything against him for that.”
However, Rees was critical of the Notre Dame players who leaked Kelly’s text to the team before the meeting.
“That’s our business,” Rees said. “We’re a family here, and I wasn’t pumped about that.
“I truly do believe coach (Kelly) wanted to meet with them as soon as he could. I know that he was in the right place in terms of what his intentions were. I was with him, and I had a lot of conversations with him. I know his intentions were in the right place. If he looks back and (thought) could he have changed one or two things, I’m sure he would admit to that. But there’s no handbook on how to handle that situation.”
Tough spot for Nussmeier
I don’t disagree with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach when he said he is bothered by players opting out of bowl games. That said, Kelly and at least six other coaches — including former UL and new Florida coach Billy Napier — have left their teams before their bowls, so it’s hard to come down too hard on the players. I wish everyone would stay put through the bowl, like Nick Saban did at LSU before leaving for the Miami Dolphins, but the entire calendar has been vastly accelerated.
That said, Max Johnson’s decision to enter the transfer portal last week is a decision that could have waited. It certainly left teammate Garrett Nussmeier in a potentially tough spot. Nussmeier, you may recall, is the true freshman who played most of the game against Arkansas but was held out of LSU’s final two wins over UL-Monroe and Texas A&M to preserve his redshirt status.
The rate at which quarterbacks leave their initial schools these days suggests Nussmeier will never need his redshirt season. But that should be his choice to make, and it likely will be when it comes to LSU’s appearance in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 against Kansas State.
Who is Thomas Barry?
You kind of wondered where LSU President William F. Tate IV was going at Kelly’s introductory news conference when he mentioned a man named Thomas Barry.
But there was definitely a connection, and a local one, that Tate was pursuing.
Barry, it turned out, was the last Notre Dame football coach to voluntarily leave the program to coach at another college before Kelly, which occurred 114 years before. Barry coached Notre Dame to a 6-1 record in 1906 and a 6-0-1 mark in 1907, then moved on to Wisconsin, where he coached football and baseball from 1908-10. He finished his football coaching career at Denver in 1911 and was offered a chance to return to coach football at Notre Dame, but he chose to practice law instead.
Barry, like Kelly a native of Massachusetts (Kelly is from Everett, Barry from Brockton), started his coaching career soon out of college at Brown, serving as Tulane’s football coach in 1904. He led Tulane to a 5-2 record, including a 5-0 (yes, 5-0) win over LSU.
When Notre Dame broke ground on its current stadium in 1930, Knute Rockne, whose all-time win record at Notre Dame Kelly broke this season, mentioned Barry in his remarks. He said Barry was the “man who laid the football foundation at Notre Dame.”