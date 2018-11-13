The LSU Tigers remained No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, following its 24-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday night.
The CFP selection committee ranked LSU inside the top 10 Tuesday night, and if the Tigers win out, they will have a shot at a New Year's Six bowl and an outside chance of returning to the top four and qualifying for the semifinals.
The top four remained the same: Alabama was No. 1 in the poll, and Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan filled out the rest of the top four.
The CFP National Championship Game is Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.
The CFP rankings will be updated each Tuesday through Nov. 27. The CFP selection show will be Sunday, Dec. 2. All of the rankings will be unveiled on ESPN.
If LSU is left out of the semifinals, the Tigers still have a chance to qualify for an at-large bid New Year's Six berth, which would still make the program one of the more unexpected stories of the college football season.
The Tigers opened at No. 25 in the AP poll but were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC media days.
CFP Top 25
1. Alabama 10-0
2. Clemson 10-0
3. Notre Dame 10-0
4. Michigan 9-1
5. Georgia 9-1
6. Oklahoma 9-1
7. LSU 8-2
8. Washington State 9-1
9. West Virginia 8-1
10. Ohio State 9-1
11. UCF 9-0
12. Syracuse 8-2
13. Florida 7-3
14. Penn State 7-3
15. Texas 7-3
16. Iowa State 6-3
17. Kentucky 7-3
18. Washington 7-3
19. Utah 7-3
20. Boston College 7-3
21. Mississippi State 6-4
22. Northwestern 6-4
23. Utah State 9-1
24. Cincinnati 9-1
25. Boise State 8-2
CFP ranking announcements
• Nov. 20, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 27, 6 p.m.
• Dec. 2 (CFP selection show, TBA 11 a.m.)