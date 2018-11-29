Two of the young rising stars of the LSU men’s track and field program have been recognized for their accomplishments during the 2018 season.

Freshman Mondo Duplantis, who enrolled in school in August, has been named one of five finalists for the IAAF male athlete of the year and sophomore Jake Norris was voted British Junior male athlete of the year.

The IAAF, the governing body for track and field around the globe, has Duplantis among the finalists for its annual award after the Lafayette native produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a pole vaulter.

Duplantis, who just turned 19 on Nov. 10, was the European champion with a career-best and championship-meet record of 19 feet, 10¼ inches in mid-August while representing Sweden, his mother’s homeland.

In addition to breaking his owl world junior and Swedish national records in winning the European title, Duplantis’ vault was a world-best for 2018.

It also moved him into a tie for second on the all-time world list with three others behind Sergey Bubka’s best of 20-1¾, which was set at altitude in 1994.

Duplantis, the son of former LSU track and field stars Greg Duplantis and Helena Hedlund, set eight world U20 records or bests (indoor and outdoor) in 2018 and claimed his second IAAF U20 world title to go with the one he won in 2015.

The other finalists for the award are sprinter Christian Coleman (USA), distance runner Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya), multi-eventer Kevin Mayer (France) and intermediate hurdler Abderrahman Samba (Qatar). The winner will be announced Tuesday.

Norris was voted as the top British Junior male athlete by the British Athletics Writers Association for track and field, capping a season in which he won the U20 world hammer title while breaking his own British U20 record.

His mark of 264 feet, 7 inches with the junior implement weighing slightly more than 13 pounds, 3½ ounces, was the second-longest in the world in 2018 for athletes under the age of 20.

In June, Norris finished third at the NCAA championships with an LSU-record toss of 240-3 using the senior implement that weighs 16 pounds.