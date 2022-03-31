Kim Mulkey helped LSU back into the limelight in her first season, and the significance wasn’t lost on observers of women’s basketball.
Mulkey was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year after a 26-6 performance that included a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and the Tigers' first tournament victory since 2014.
This is the third time Mulkey has won the honor, having claimed it after her 2012 and 2019 national championships at Baylor.
Mulkey turned around an LSU team that went 9-13 the previous season and 6-8 in Southeastern Conference play. LSU finished second in the conference at 13-3, behind only No. 1 South Carolina, and rose as high as No. 8 in the national rankings. The Tigers beat six teams ranked in the AP’s Top 25.
A team that was a preseason pick to finish eighth in the SEC produced the biggest turnaround in conference history and tied for third nationally. It was the first time since 2007-08 — the last of LSU's five Final Four appearances — that the team had won as many as 25 games.
With Mulkey beating the drum from the day she was hired, the LSU fans responded quickly. Nearly 5,000 season tickets were sold and the fourth largest crowd in program history (13,620) showed up to watch a key victory against Florida.
Mulkey is also one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year honor along with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, North Carolina State’s Wes Moore and Stanford’s Tara VanderVeer.