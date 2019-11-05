The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season will be unveiled tonight during a live broadcast on ESPN.

Here's how to watch and what you need to know before the initial rankings are unveiled:

How to watch:

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5

TV: ESPN

The first of six rankings will be unveiled at 8 p.m. Tuesday between the two marquee opening day games for college basketball.

ESPN host Rece Davis, along with many other college football analysts for the network, will breakdown the committee's rankings during a live show.

Where LSU, Alabama, and other top teams might be:

SEC West rivals and opponents this week LSU and Alabama are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll. The two are swapped in the USA Today Coaches Poll. That doesn't necessarily mean the two will be No. 1 and No. 2 by the selection committee.

In addition to LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State from the Big 10 defending national champion Clemson, of the ACC, are all expected to land somewhere in the top 5. Where exactly is still unknown.

Any combination of LSU, Alabama and Ohio State in the top 3 is probable with Clemson and Penn State battling for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.

In addition to those undefeated teams, it will be interesting to see where the committee ranks undefeated Baylor and Minnesota in relation to one-loss teams like Oregon, Georgia and Oklahoma.

+2 College Football Playoff primer: A look at the ins and outs and inner workings of the CFP This season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night on ESPN between games of the State Farm Champions Classic…

What do the rankings mean, and when do the playoffs start:

The CFP rankings are the only official rankings and only start 11 weeks into the season - unlike the AP and coaches polls, which start in the preseason.

The 13-person committee convenes six times and ultimately decide which four teams advance to the semifinals at the end of conference tournaments.

What, and who, is the selection committee:

The committee, headed by University of Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens, consists of 13 college football experts mostly with current or previous ties to major FBS universities.

You can see the full committee list here.