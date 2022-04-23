1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Despite all the focus on quarterbacks (more on that below), new coach Brian Kelly knows LSU must be committed to running the ball well to win the Southeastern Conference. Though he’s got a promising group, his best runner is John Emery. Though he only had four carries for 24 yards Saturday, Kelly said Emery was playing hurt because he knows he will be less than 100% during the season. “I was proud of him,” Kelly said.
2. TRENDING NOW
The quarterbacks. Kelly was candid about where the battle to be the Tigers’ starter is: muddled. “We didn’t clear up anything at quarterback,” he said. “In fact, we probably made it more difficult.” All four scholarship quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass, with Myles Brennan having the best completion rate (11 of 17), Garrett Nussmeier throwing for the most yards (136) and Jayden Daniels showing the best dual-threat capability. Your guess is as good as anyone’s.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
As always, it’s crucial to pump the breaks on the spring game. Not surprisingly, Kelly said the LSU defense only played one pass coverage and two defensive fronts. It’s that kind of day. More important is what improvement the Tigers may have made from the start of spring practice to the end. Ticking off his team’s strengths, Kelly said, “I don’t how many wins that equals, but it makes us more competitive.” We’ll see in September.