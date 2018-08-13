Defending the O-line
Starting left guard Garrett Brumfield spoke for the offensive line Monday, after Orgeron said the group “didn’t play very well” against a defense that “dominated” during the team run portion of Saturday’s scrimmage.
“You know, we’re going against one of the best defenses in the country,” Brumfield said. “And of course guys are going to make plays. Some days, you know, the defense wins the day. Some days the offense wins the day. I think that Saturday may have just been a day that the defense happened to win.”
Brumfield was the first offensive lineman LSU made available for interviews since former starting guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules on the first day of preseason camp.
“Ed’s our friend; he’s our brother,” Brumfield said. “We wish the best for him. But, you know, we don’t have specifics on the situation.”
Brumfield said junior college transfer offensive guard Damien Lewis “looks pretty good,” and the offensive line is positive moving on from Ingram’s absence.
“It’s a thing that happens,” Brumfield said. “You know, you’re never certain on what the future will exactly hold. It’s just good to have a group of guys that will be able to get in those spots and be able to play and do well.”