LSU senior wide receiver Dee Anderson has been suspended for the rest of the season for not meeting conditioning requirements, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-6, 229-pound Anderson never joined the team for the 2019 season, and he was indefinitely suspended before preseason camp began for what Orgeron called "conditioning" reasons.
"Dee Anderson is suspended from the football team for the year," Orgeron said.
The Texas native was the team's sixth-leading receiver in 2018, when he caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. He caught a third-down pass against Auburn that extended LSU's game-winning drive.
In Anderson's three seasons at LSU, he recorded 27 catches for 392 yards and a touchdown.
LSU has 15 remaining wide receivers on its 2019 roster, and its three starters — Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall — have totaled 572 yards and nine touchdowns through two games.