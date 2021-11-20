Redshirt sophomore Kardell Thomas, a former Top 100 recruit who has barely played during his LSU career, started for the first time Saturday night against UL-Monroe.
Thomas played right guard with typical starter Chasen Hines out for the season. Sophomore Marlon Martinez started at right guard last weekend against Arkansas, but Thomas later entered the game.
Though Thomas came to LSU as a highly-touted recruit, he had played in five games during his career, including four this season. Thomas became the 11th player to start on the offensive line for LSU this year.
Freshman defensive back Sage Ryan wasn’t present after coach Ed Orgeron said the former five-star recruit would return from a two-game absence. Ryan had practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey this week.
Senior linebacker Micah Baskerville, who Orgeron described Thursday as a “game-time decision” participated in warmups and started.
Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t dress out for the game. According to 247Sports, he had the flu. Nussmeier wouldn’t have played anyway as Orgeron said earlier this week he would redshirt instead of appearing in the next two games.