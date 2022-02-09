COLLEGE STATION, Texas — When his team wins, Will Wade invariably casts a discerning eye on some thing or things that didn’t go exactly the way he thought they should have gone.
Tuesday night was the exception of all exceptions for Wade.
The two negative statistics that stood out to him after LSU’s game with Texas A&M in Reed Arena were turnovers and defensive rebounding.
First, LSU committed a season-high 22 turnovers that Texas A&M turned into 22 points.
Then, the Aggies pounded the glass for 22 offensive rebounds, another season-high against the Tigers, and turned them into 19 second-chance points.
Those numbers normally get a team beat, especially on the road against a Southeastern Conference foe.
Yet Wade was willing — quite happily, actually — to look the other way for once after LSU snapped out of a 3½-week funk with a 76-68 win over Texas A&M.
“We have a lot of stuff to correct; the turnovers were abysmal, the offensive rebounds we gave up,” he said. “But after the last couple of weeks we’ve been through, I ain’t worried about any of that.”
The objective Tuesday night was simply to end a rough patch in which LSU had dropped six of its past seven games — a stretch that included a pair of three-game losing streaks.
When the Tigers got their struggling offense on track for one of the few times since SEC play began in late December, the good easily outstripped the bad.
The return of point guard Xavier Pinson, which allowed Wade to go back to a starting lineup that was 14-0 before Pinson suffered a sprained knee Jan. 8, was the catalyst LSU needed.
Certainly, no one had to tell Wade, and it was pretty obvious to anyone who watched the Tigers struggle mightily since the start of league play.
Going into Tuesday’s game, they were 12th in the SEC for making 42.2% of their field-goal attempts against league opposition and 13th in scoring at 65.6 points a game.
The 76 points they put on the scoreboard Tuesday were the second-most against a league opponent this season, coming in behind a 79-67 beating of Tennessee on Jan. 8.
“It wasn’t totally normal, but it was as close to normal as we’ve been in a month,” Wade said after notching his 100th win as the LSU head coach. “I mean, you can see the difference. We're a good team when we're like that.”
Looking past the turnovers, the offense flowed smoothly with Pinson logging 25 minutes as the floor leader. He had played a total of 23 minutes in two games since the injury.
“Our offense, you can just tell … that looked like how we looked when we scored 79 on Tennessee at home,” Wade said. “It’s just crisper and we’re more in sync. We’ve got more precision to us, and we’ve got more poise about us.”
LSU knocked down 23 of 41 field-goal attempts until making just 2 of 10 in the final 6½ minutes. By then, they had built a 17-point advantage for the closing stretch.
“ ‘X’ makes a huge difference, but those top seven guys … we need all of them,” Wade said. “That’s what makes the whole thing work. He’s one of the most critical pieces to the whole thing, but every single one of those guys matters.”
In addition to Pinson, who scored 11 points and had four rebounds, Tari Eason put together a monster game with 25 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Brandon Murray finished with 14 points in going 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and added five assists; Darius Days had 10 points and five rebounds; Eric Gaines had six points and four assists; and Efton Reid had six points and eight rebounds.
LSU’s 17 assists on 25 made field goals was its best output in conference play; going into the game, the Tigers were last in the league with 10.6 assists per game.
The offensive numbers were impressive enough to overshadow what LSU did on the defensive end.
The Tigers bowed up after a couple of poor performances and held the Aggies to 16 first-half points on 6-of-28 shooting. A&M made just two of its last 16 field-goal attempts and scored five points in the final 12½ minutes of the half.
“Our defensive intensity in the first half was tremendous,” Wade said. “We were contesting (shots). We were really good. The first half was a defensive clinic.”
In the end, it was a relief — for Wade and his team.
“We just really, really, really didn't want to lose,” said Eason, who had 17 points and picked off nine rebounds in the second half. “We know that feeling. Y'all know that we know that feeling.
“We just didn't want to lose. That hunger and drive, that was really big on us.”