LSU football added another piece to its 2021 recruiting class Friday morning with 4-star linebacker Zavier Carter committing to join the Tigers.
Carter, rated as the 15th best outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports, announced his decision on Twitter.
Can't see Tweet below? Click here.
#LSU lands commitment from 4-star outside linebacker Zavier Carter, the No. 15 OLB per 247 Composite of the 2021 class. https://t.co/tH8M2W5IVi— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) May 1, 2020
Carter, from Hapeville Charter in Atlanta, becomes LSU's eighth commitment for the 2021 class.
You can see a full list of LSU's commits here.