lsu football stock
Buy Now

Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU football added another piece to its 2021 recruiting class Friday morning with 4-star linebacker Zavier Carter committing to join the Tigers.

Carter, rated as the 15th best outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports, announced his decision on Twitter.

Can't see Tweet below? Click here.

Carter, from Hapeville Charter in Atlanta, becomes LSU's eighth commitment for the 2021 class.

You can see a full list of LSU's commits here.

View comments