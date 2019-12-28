ATLANTA — The Joe Burrow-to-Justin Jefferson connection was so hot at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that they burned through the record book. Then Burrow went back for more.

LSU's quarterback took barely 20 minutes to throw five touchdown passes against a stunned Oklahoma secondary, easily breaking a the bowl record for touchdown passes that had stood since 1992.

East Carolina quarterback Jeff Blake held that record, throwing four scores in a win over NC State. Blake went on to play in the NFL and started 11 games for the New Orleans Saints in the 2000 season.

Burrow set the new College Football Playoff record for touchdown passes in the process, then added two more for good measure to spur LSU to a 49-14 lead at halftime. The seven scores brought Burrow to 70 career touchdowns, passing the LSU career record held by Tommy Hodson for three decades. Burrow passed Hodson's four-year mark (1986-'89) in fewer than two full seasons.

He also broke his own single-game record for touchdown passes that he set earlier this season with six scores in a win over Vanderbilt.

But the Tigers' junior wide receiver may have been the brightest star burning for the Tigers, setting record after record as he ripped through the Sooners' secondary for four first-half touchdowns, setting a CFP record of his own.

Jefferson fought through an Oklahoma defender for a 19-yard touchdown on LSU's first drive of the game and logged a 35-yard score later in the quarter. But he was far from done, catching 42- and 30-yard shots from Burrow that brought him into a tie with teammate and Biletnikoff award winner Ja'Marr Chase with his 18th touchdown of the season.

Jefferson broke LSU's single-season record for catches in a season in the first half, and increased that total on the Tigers' opening drive of the second half. The record had stood since 2001 when former Tigers wide receiver Josh Reed caught 94 passes.

His 206 yards were a Peach Bowl, New Year's Six and College Football Playoff records.

After the fourth score, Jefferson looked into the camera and held up four fingers.

The scores brought him into a tie for the most touchdowns catches in a single season in SEC history with Chase and former Florida wide receiver Anthony Reidel. He had nine catches for 198 yards, putting him on pace to challenge the LSU records for yardage (Josh Reed, 293) and touchdowns (Carlos Carson, 5) in a single game.

Burrow's other touchdowns were an 8-yarder to Terrace Marshall in the first quarter, a 63-yarder to tight end Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter before another short touchdown to Marshall just before halftime. Burrow increased his season total to 55, nearly doubling what the record of 28 that had stood until this season.

Burrow was 21 of 27 for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in the first half.

Marshall's two scores also made him the third LSU wide receiver this season to break what had stood as the program record (12) since the 2006 season.

Burrow and the Tigers were also on pace to challenge the following records:

Peach Bowl points scored: 52

LSU single-game passing yards: 528 (Rohan Davey, 2001)

SEC single-season record for TD catches: 18 (Reidel, Jefferson, Chase tied)

LSU record for single-game TD catches: 5 (Carlos Carson, 1977)

LSU single-game catches: 19 (Josh Reed, 2001)