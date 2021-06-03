Tilly Wilkes, a native of Preston, England, signed with the LSU soccer program after transferring from South Alabama.
"Since our staff arrived in Baton Rouge we have been searching for natural left sided players," LSU coach Sian Hudson said. "We believe Tilly has one of the best left foots in all of college soccer — her passing, crossing and set piece delivery is exceptional.
"She is also a player who will bring a high level of tactical awareness and have the ability to play in multiple positions. She is competitive, driven, and passionate about her growth as a player and person. All in all, we are excited to add a good player and person to our environment."
Wilkes, a three-year starter for South Alabama, will bring a well-rounded defensive skillset along with an offensive prowess. She's started 57 of 61 matches at South Alabama. She has three career goals, 13 career assists for a career point total of 19. She's also been a key cog in the Jaguars racking up 27 shutouts over the past three seasons.