TEMPE, Ariz. — LSU probably wishes Mac Barbara had stayed in the Southeastern Conference.
Barbara, who spent her first two seasons not playing much at Ole Miss before transferring to San Diego State, had two homers in the first four innings, powering the Aztecs to a 10-5 victory over the Tigers on the first day of the NCAA softball regional at Arizona State on Friday.
Barbara’s second homer gave the Aztecs an 8-5 lead in the top of the fourth inning, and not even homers by Morgan Smith and Ali Newland were enough to lift LSU.
“She’s a good hitter, and she beat us,” LSU coach Beth Torina said simply.
Newland had three of the LSU’s 10 hits, but the Tigers committed three errors that led to four unearned runs.
“We swung well,” Torina said. “We had some tough-luck outs mixed in there, too. A lot of line drives, a lot of things we hit hard that didn’t fall for us. Ultimately, we gave their offense too many opportunities. Turning their lineup over way too often.
“We didn’t execute as well as we should have.”
The Tigers now are in even more unfamiliar territory than that in which they began the day.
In their first NCAA regional away from home since 2014, LSU lost its first opening game since 2011.
The Tigers face elimination Saturday while they try to work their way out of a slump that has come at the worst time.
LSU will play at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday in an elimination game, facing the loser of the Arizona State-Cal Fullerton game. If the Tigers win, they face another elimination game immediately afterward.
“One pitch at a time,” Shelbi Sunseri said of the mindset. “One inning at a time. I think we just win each moment, and whatever happens happens. This is a team that fights, and we fight to the end. That’s exactly what we are going to do.”
The Tigers, who have lost five of seven, battled back twice Friday but could not take the final step.
Barbara and Taylor Adams homered six pitches apart with one out in the first inning off Ali Kilponen to take a 2-0 lead. Kilponen threw a three-hitter to beat Mississippi State on May 7 but has given up 11 earned runs and 23 hits in her three appearances since.
“She gave us everything she had,” Torina said of Kilponen. “She gave us our best effort. It just wasn’t her day. It’s easier to go get her when you have somebody like Shelbi Sunseri to follow. You make the move a little quicker here in the postseason.”
Barbara, who was the Mountain West player of the year and leads the Aztecs with 17 homers, had two hits in two seasons at Ole Miss and never faced the Tigers.
“Just keeping it simple,” Barbara said. “We’re all 0-0.”
Smith responded quickly. She followed Newland’s leadoff single with the most-dissected homer on the first day of the NCAA tournament to tie the game at 2-all in the second.
Aztecs center fielder Alexa Schultz gloved Smith’s line drive at the top of the fence but could not hold it as it rolled onto the maroon padding above the fence. Umpires ruled it a homer, and both coaches had their say before the ruling stood. The play could not be reviewed, umpires said, because the ball left the field of play.
“That is postseason softball,” San Diego State coach said Stacey Nuveman-Deniz said. “Exciting plays. Big hits. Great defensive plays.”
The Aztecs scored three unearned runs in the third for a 5-2 lead, an inning that began when charging second baseman Sydney Peterson could not handle Bella Espinoza’s chopper.
Newland made sure that did not last, either. She tied the game at 5-all in the last of the third inning with her seventh home run, after two-out singles by Georgia Clark and Sunseri.
“We had done homework on their pitcher,” Newland said. “We did a good job preparing for her and kind of knew what we were getting. I just put a good swing on one and put our team in position to do some things.”
Barbara’s second homer off Sunseri, who relieved Kilponen in the third, drove in two for an 8-5 lead after a wild pitch scored the first run of the inning, and the Aztecs added another unearned run in the sixth and a homer in the seventh.