LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price was named Monday as the Southeastern Conference's co-offensive player of the week.
The announcement was hardly a surprise after Davis-Price, a junior from Southern Lab, plowed through the Florida defense for a school-record 287 rushing yards in the Tigers' 49-42 upset of the No. 20 Gators on Saturday.
Davis-Price shared the honor with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, whom LSU will face on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.
Corral accounted for 426 total yards in the Rebels' 31-26 win over Tennessee. The Heisman Trophy frontrunner had a career-high 195 rushing yards and also threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Davis-Price's big day against Florida ranks 10th on the SEC's all-time single-game list. The record of 321 yards is shared by Vanderbilt's Frank Mordica (1978) and Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2007).
Davis-Price had touchdown runs of 18, 40 and 25 yards. All told, he had 11 runs of 10 yards or longer and averaged 8.0 yards on a career-high 36 carries.
Davis-Price bettered the old school mark of 285 yards, which was set by Derrius Guice vs. Texas A&M in 2016. Guice's name has since been removed from LSU's record book.
Guice's mark stood for five years after he topped Leonard Fournette's 284-yard effort against Ole Miss in 2015.
Davis-Price's monster rushing day was the most ever against a Florida defense, easily topping the 238 yards Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker had against the Gators back in 1980.
The SEC honor was the third this season for LSU, but the first by an offensive player.
Defensive end BJ Ojulari was the league's defensive lineman of the week after a Week 3 win over Central Michigan and linebacker Damone Clark was the defensive player of the week for his play against Mississippi State a week later.