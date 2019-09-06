The LSU offense made waves with a season-opening drubbing of Georgia Southern, but the competition ramps up in a hurry.

The No. 6 Tigers hit the road to face off with No. 9 Texas in an SEC-Big 12 showdown.

Scroll down for all the details you need to for the big game, including broadcast info, pregame storylines, live updates from the field and more.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 6 LSU (1-0) at No. 9 Texas (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ABC

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

