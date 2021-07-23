HOOVER, Ala. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin found himself speechless about an Alabama quarterback who hasn't even been named the starter yet.
Kiffin's reaction had nothing to do with the scouting report on Bryce Young, nothing to do with the former five-star's accuracy or arm strength or scrambling ability. Kiffin's loss for words really had little to do with football at all.
A reporter at the Southeastern Conference's media days informed Kiffin that Alabama coach Nick Saban told a convention of high school coaches in Texas that Young is approaching seven figures with name, image and likeness deals.
"That number just blew me away," Kiffin said, turning to an Ole Miss staffer near the main stage. "You didn't prepare me for that. That's amazing. He made a million dollars and hasn't started a game yet?"
Welcome to the NIL era of college athletics. It hasn't even been a month yet since 12 states enacted landmark laws on July 1 that gave college athletes their most freedom to seek profit in history, and high-profile players are already landing mammoth deals that are leaving multi-million dollar head coaches speechless.
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King was one of the first star players to embrace the new rules, and he told The Advocate in an interview at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux that an average individual NIL deal can range between $10,000 or $20,000.
Of course the major money is going to Heisman candidates like King — players who are visible, marketable and expected to be eventual NFL players with successful careers.
Less established players are making moderate sums of money, too. People like Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, who's in the process of signing with a Ford dealership in Salina, Kansas. Or Maason Smith, LSU's freshman defensive tackle, who's holding an autograph session with UL wide receiver Kyren Lacey on Aug. 1.
College athletes are partnering with local businesses. They're scheduling athletic camps where they'll get paid to train younger athletes. They're collectively breaking through the aged structure of amateurism in an initial wave whose strength and direction no one can really predict just yet.
Twelve more states have signed NIL legislation that are scheduled to become active within the next four years, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is among the leaders in college athletics who has criticized the NCAA's inaction and called for a federal law that will provide a unified framework.
"It's a complex task that's made challenging because everyone is operating according to different state laws," Sankey said.
The differences between state laws can be palpable. Louisiana's allows college athletes to use their school's marks and logos with approval. Other state laws do not. Louisiana's does not permit boosters to arrange NIL deals to urge current players to stay or recruits to sign with a school. Other state laws, like Florida's, do not include specific language concerning boosters.
Dan Lambert, a Miami booster and MMA team owner, has famously offered $500 monthly contracts to the entire Hurricanes football roster in a marketing deal that's unabashedly called "Bring Back The U."
"He really wants to pay every singe player on our team a certain amount of money," King said. "That can't hurt us. It helps us a lot."
One thing is clear: change is inevitable. The NIL era is here to stay. Each of the SEC's 14 head coaches expressed support for the changes in some form. But there are still countless questions with few answers.
What will a federal framework look like? How will compliance departments provide oversight? How will locker rooms handle NIL inequity?
These are only a few of the future uncertainties.
"Any other comments that I would make about this," Saban said, "with no precedent, no experience, would probably a year from now not be looked on or viewed on as very smart."
•••
Derek Stingley Jr. leaned his elbows on a private-room table on the third floor of the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., and told reporters about how close the LSU team is becoming this summer. They're hanging out more. They're often going out to eat together.
A reporter asked the star junior cornerback what his favorite spot to eat in Baton Rouge was. Stingley named a local Mexican restaurant. Another reporter jokingly pointed out that he thought Stingley was supposed to say Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.
Stingley laughed.
"Yeah," he joked back. "I forgot."
Stingley was one of the first LSU players to strike an NIL deal. He announced his sponsorship with Walk-On's on Instagram July 1 — a partnership with terms that Stingley did not disclose.
It's likely to be substantial. He's LSU's most famous current football player, a Heisman candidate and potential Top 10 pick in next year's NFL draft. He's already received a plethora of offers from businesses looking to work with him, flooding his direct message inboxes across his social media accounts.
Derek Stingley Sr., the cornerback's father, said they've signed with the Ballengee Group, a large marketing firm in Dallas, to manage his son's opportunities. Several state laws and school policies only allow players to sign with agents and marketing firms for the duration of their college careers, a rule meant to deter agents and marketing firms from pouncing to secure college athletes before their professional careers even begin.
If all things go well for Stingley, the remaining duration of his college career is only about five or six more months. And that's partly why the family is working with a marketing firm: Stingley Sr. wants to make this process as simple as possible for his son. He doesn't want the 20-year-old fretting over which businesses to work with, deciding which deals he does or doesn't have time to do.
Stingley Sr., a former 26th round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993, the son of former New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley, knows full well that if his All-American son succeeds on the field as planned, he'll be up for the same kind of NFL contracts secured by last year's Top 5 draft picks that all went for over $30 million.
Why risk that by becoming distracted by NIL deals?
"I don't want to put it all on his plate," Stingley Sr. said. "This is not why he's playing college football. We're not looking for him to get these choices non-stop every day all day. What's important for him is to go out there and be accountable for his teammates and win games."
Several college football players have the same mindset, which bucks a misconception that every player is going to be consumed by profit pursuits.
Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, a Boston College transfer who's expected to start for the Nike-sponsored Ducks, said he hasn't pursued signing with an agent.
"I'm really just trying to focus on football," Brown said, "and the rest of it will come."
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a top NFL draft prospect who returned for is senior season, has also chosen not to pursue NIL deals even though the 6-foot-6, 340-pound star lineman could easily land them.
"I haven't touched it," Davis said. "I'm confused by it, honestly. It's a lot."
Athletic departments are going great lengths to educate players about the rules, the tax laws and other financial responsibilities. In fact, Louisiana's NIL law mandates universities to provide at least a five-hour workshop on financial literacy at the beginning of a player's first and third academic years. Southern Cal quarterback Kedon Slovis, who signed with major sports agency Klutch Sports, said their athletic department held a three-hour Zoom seminar specifically about NIL deals.
There's a major practical reason for schools to embrace mandated NIL education: Players need to understand the do's and don'ts within the law, since they are the ones responsible for reporting their NIL deals to university compliance offices. Otherwise, managing oversight for hundreds of athletes could possibly create a logistical nightmare for athletic departments.
There's also a major competitive reason: High school recruits are watching. Recruiting is the lifeblood of all college programs, and players will notice which schools best support NIL education, which schools produce the biggest deals.
"It definitely impacts recruits' decisions," Slovis said. "No doubt. I think you'll see the schools put more and more resources into kind of helping students out, because that's going to be the next battleground in terms of recruiting."
It's easy to imagine college coaches accentuating their team's NIL success to win recruiting battles over highly contested players like, say, five-star Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
The descendent of the Manning quarterback dynasty is entering his junior season — a year in which high-profile recruits often announce commitments to schools — and marketers are likely salivating about the chance to work with a name that's associated with Archie, Peyton and Eli.
But it's also easy to imagine how NIL deals might not be as big a priority for a quarterback that comes from a family that's won four Super Bowls and amassed half a billion dollars in contract money alone.
Cooper Manning, Arch's father, said his son is "not in the least bit concerned with (NIL) in any shape or form." He said "it's all about football now" for Arch and "just trying to get better as a football player and grow up and become a better human being."
Eli said he does see the clear benefits NIL opportunities offer college athletes in general, but he also voiced concerns about the potential "dynamics and friction it will create in the locker rooms" when one college player makes more money than another in an environment where players historically held the same amateur status.
It's a concern shared by several college coaches.
"Some positions, some players will have more opportunities than others," Saban said. "And how that's going to impact your team, our team, the players on the team, I really can't answer because we don't have any precedent for it."
Current college players say concerns over NIL inequity may be overstated.
Slovis said he's "been trying to be very aware" of how his deals will impact his teammates. He's trying not to make a huge social media announcement of every partnership he makes. He's "trying not to make it about me." He's also exploring options where he'd be able to do a deal that includes some of his teammates.
King said with any deal he gets while he's at Miami, he tries to make sure that at least two of his teammates get the same deal. He said they've talked about doing group signings and appearances where they'll split the money evenly. King and five other Hurricane players held a group signing Thursday at a restaurant in downtown Miami.
"So, (we're) trying to help everybody," King said. "I haven't seen any division."
•••
Some major athletic figures feel that NIL's projected impact on college athletics may be overstated, too.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he doesn't "think personally that it's going to blow up college football or change anything substantially."
King said some recruits will certainly pursue "big-time markets" for a shot at "big-time money," but "for most kids, the main thing is still the main thing: They want to go to the Alabamas and Clemsons and Miamis and Texases — the big-time universities that play big-time football."
Some local business owners are also being cautious about spending money on NIL deals without knowing exactly how much value they'd be getting in return, especially when dealing with budget battles due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tommy Cvitanovich, the owner and operator of Drago's Seafood Restaurant, predicts that the market could become oversaturated with college athletes, and, for now, he's uncertain whether partnering with a particular player would lead to more customers.
"At the end of the day, I just want to wait and see where this thing goes," Cvitanovich said. "At this point, we're just standing on the sidelines and my position and opinion can change overnight."
Still, there is a burgeoning economy that is emerging with college athletes.
Henry Hays, a Baton Rouge native with a background in pharmaceuticals, founded a company that launched an app in the spring called Match Point — a mediator service that connects businesses with college athletes that Hays described as "Match.com plus Netflix."
Companies and athletes can create profiles on the app, and an algorithm uses the information within the profiles to suggest partnerships based on proximity and mutual interest.
There's also a search function in which, say, the owner of a pizza place could search "pizza" and the profile of an athlete who included they keep a food blog could pop up. Then the owner could send a request that asks the player to post something about their company on social media for a fee (the minimum deal on the app is $50). The player could then accept the offer, execute the request, then get paid via the payment information in their profile (Match Point charges a 9% fee on both sides of any deal).
Or vice versa.
These are the kinds of moderate deals that several key figures in college athletics feel will likely dominate the NIL era.
Stingley Sr. said NIL is less about college athletes making millions of dollars and more about expanding opportunities for college athletes to live comfortably while they're attending school.
"You're going to make as much as how much effort you put into it, really," Kansas State's Thompson said. "If I'm getting a little extra money, I'm good on it."
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, a longtime advocate for the expansion of college athlete compensation, said in a Twitter post July 1 that he's "most excited for non-scholarship athletes who may have been working jobs outside of sports to make ends meet."
"Free meals, sponsored posts, signings will make their lives a lot easier," Burrow said. "Long overdue."