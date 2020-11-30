Coming out of the Billiken Classic over the Thanksgiving weekend, LSU basketball coach Will Wade wanted to see more defense and rebounding from his team.

He got both in LSU’s home opener Monday night against Southeastern Louisiana before about 1,500 fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The offense did its part as well, scoring 50 points in the first half and another 30 in the first 12½ minutes of the second half before Wade began clearing his bench in an eventual 96-43 win over SLU.

The 53-point margin of victory was the largest for LSU since it defeated Nicholls by nearly the same score 96-43 on Nov. 17, 2006 in the Tigers’ season opener.

On Monday night, LSU (2-1) rolled to a 50-18 halftime lead against Southeastern (0-3) and cruised to the victory as five Tigers scored in double figures.

For the third game in a row, freshman Cam Thomas led the way with 21 points. Trendon Watford had 20 and freshman Mwani Wilkinson had a career-high 12, while Darius Days and Javonte Smart finished with 11 and 10, respectively.

Defensively, LSU held Southeastern to 22.0% shooting on all field goals and 17.2% from beyond the 3-point arc. The Tigers also outrebounded the Lions 53-33 after combining for just 54 rebounds in beating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and falling to Saint Louis U.

Watford and Shareef O’Neal tied for game-high honors with nine rebounds each, while Days had seven and Wilkinson six. Five of Wilkinson’s rebounds came on the offensive glass.

SLU had more turnovers than made field goals when the Lions gave the ball away 18 times. The Lions made 13 of 59 field-goal attempts, which included a 5-of-29 showing from 3-point range.

Keon Clergeot and Joe Kasperzyk, who combined for nine of SLU’s 13 field goals, were the lone offensive weapons for the Lions.

Clergeot scored 17 points and Kasperzyk had 13 points, making three of his team’s five 3-point field goals. Clergeot also had a team-high eight rebounds.