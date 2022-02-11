LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's courtside fashion has drawn a lot of admirers. The latest? Mike the Tiger.
Mike debuted a sparkly pink suit jacket covered in butterflies at Thursday night's game against Georgia, to match the one Mulkey sported at LSU's game against Iowa State in December.
No better entrance in college basketball.@KimMulkey | #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/2a8fgxB3lT— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 11, 2022
Fans, coaches and players alike were clad in pink for the Feb. 10 game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness research. The first 1,000 fans and the entirety of the student section received pink women's basketball t-shirts for the "pink-out" match.
The game marked LSU's third consecutive win and sixth in the past seven games. After losing their 20-point lead in the first half of the game, LSU managed to hold a small lead over No. 17 Georgia in the second half, bringing the Tigers to victory.