Opening Tip is posted about 24 hours before each game ...
General Info
• What: Charleston (3-1) vs. No. 19 LSU (4-0) in AdvoCare Invitational
• When: 6 p.m. Thursday
• Where: HP Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.
• All-time series: LSU leads 2-1
• Last meeting: LSU 75, Charleston 65 (Dec. 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge)
• Streaking: Charleston (L1), LSU (W4)
• TV: ESPNU (Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Tim Welsh, analyst)
• Online: www.ESPN.com/watch
• Radio: WTGE-FM, 100.7; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Patrick Wright, play-by-play; John Brady, analyst)
• Up next: vs. UAB/Florida State at Advocare Invitational, TBA Friday
The Storyline
Another game, another team that won more than 20 games a year ago. For the fourth time in five games, LSU will be challenged in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational. After facing UNC Greensboro, which almost beat Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament last March, the Tigers get a Charleston team that won 26 games and gave Auburn all it could handle in an NCAA first-round game before falling 62-58. That's the same Auburn team that clubbed LSU 95-70 just seven weeks earlier, which caught the attention this week of Will Wade. Charleston presents a challenge, Wade said, with some bigs who crash the backboards and some wing players who have contributed to the Cougars getting 37.0 rebounds a game so far. That's a concern for Wade, whose team was beaten on the glass for the first time in four games when Louisiana Tech out-rebounded LSU 42-38 in the Tigers 74-67 win last Friday night.
Starting Five
• OPEN STRONG: LSU is seeking to start a holiday tournament with a win for the second year in a row. In the Maui Invitational last Nov. 20, Will Wade's team posted a 77-75 upset against a Michigan team that went on to finish as the national runner-up.
• VALUE THE BALL: LSU had only seven turnovers in its 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday night and is now 12-2 since Wade took over when it commits fewer than 10 giveaways. The Tigers average 11.8 turnovers a game.
• LONG SHOTS: Charleston is hitting a paltry 23.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc through the Cougars' first four games. That ranked them 337th of 359 Division I schools for 3-point accuracy as of Tuesday.
• UPSET CITY: Charleston’s last victory over a Power Five conference school came when it knocked off then-No. 22 LSU and Ben Simmons 70-58 on Nov. 30, 2015, in the Cougars' noisy and tiny 5,100-seat TD Arena.
• SPEAKING OF POLLS: LSU moved up three spots to No. 19 in the AP poll that was released Monday morning. It's the 201st time the Tigers, who are 21st in the USA Today coaches poll, have appeared in the AP rankings.
By the numbers
76.8 — Field-goal percentage through four games for LSU's 6-foot-11 forward Kavell Bigby-Williams, who leads the team. Bigby-Williams doesn't shoot a lot, but when he does they go in. He's 11 of 14 for the season, which includes a 7 for 7 night in a win over Memphis.
The Lineups
Charleston Cougars (3-1)
Starters
• G Grant Riller, 6-3, Jr., 19.0 ppg, 3.8 apg
• G Zep Jasper, 6-1, Fr., 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
• G Brevin Galloway, 6-2, So., 10.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
• F Jarrell Brantley, 6-7, Sr., 18.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg
• F Nick Harris, 6-10, Sr., 0.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Key reserves
• F Jaylen McManus, 6-7, Jr., 5.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg
• G Jaylen Richard, 6-4, Fr., 4.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg
• F Isaih Moore, 6-9, Fr., 4.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
LSU Tigers (4-0)
Probable starters
• G Tremont Waters, 5-11, So., 13.0 ppg, 6.3 apg
• G Skylar Mays, 6-4, Jr., 12.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg
• G Ja'vonte Smart, 6-4, Fr., 13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
• F Emmitt Williams, 6-7, Fr., 9.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg
• F Kavell Bigby-Williams, 6-11, Sr., 7.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Key reserves
• F Naz Reid, 6-10, Fr., 15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg
• F Darius Days, 6-7, Fr., 6.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg
• G Marlon Taylor, 6-5, Jr., 5.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg