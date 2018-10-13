Foster Moreau was talking to some Georgia players Saturday after LSU's 36-16 upset of the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs when he suddenly felt a larger than usual crowd around him.

"I didn't expect that," the LSU senior tight end said. "All of a sudden I was like, 'There are a lot more people on the field than normal.' "

Indeed. Thousands of LSU fans rushed the field, dancing onto the turf as the clock hit zero.

"It was very cool," Moreau said. "I just hope everyone is OK."

Very cool from Moreau's perspective, perhaps, but very costly. The Southeastern Conference, which has cracked down on fans storming playing surfaces since 2015, will likely fine LSU for the incident.

A fine is expected to be announced Monday, LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette said. SEC spokesman Herb Vincent declined to name an amount, but under the rule established in 2015 a first offense typically carries a fine of $50,000.

LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson declined comment.

The last time LSU fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium was in 2014 when the Tigers beat No. 3 Ole Miss 10-7.

Fines increase to $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for each subsequent offense.