No. 5 LSU continued prepping Wednesday for its huge matchup Saturday night in Tiger Stadium against No. 7 Florida without star freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley wasn't spotted during individual drills, the 10-minute portion at the start of practice that was open to media.
During coach Ed Oregon's radio show, he said Stingley "will be fine on Saturday night, I promise you that."
For the second day in a row, three defenders who have missed games because of injury practiced in full pads.
Defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan, who have missed three games, participated in individual drills, as did linebacker Michael Divinity, who was sidelined for the Tigers' most recent win over Utah State.
On the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference earlier Wednesday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he expects Divinity to be back in the starting lineup Saturday night.
He also said Lawrence should be able to play, but wasn't ready to say that he, too, would start. Orgeron said they'll see how it plays out later in the week.
Logan's status for the game is uncertain. He practiced Tuesday and Wednesday with a heavily-taped left ankle and looked good going through individual work.
Starting left guard Adrian Magee, who was limping during individual drills Tuesday and gave way to Ed Ingram when the first-team offensive line worked as a unit, was back with the No. 1 unit Wednesday.
Freshman cornerback Cordale Flott, who was injured against Utah State, practiced Wednesday for the first time this week wearing a gold noncontact jersey.
Orgeron said Monday he does not expect Flott to play Saturday night.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who is recovering from foot surgery on Sept. 22, wasn't seen for the second day in a row after being on the field Monday when the team held a light workout in shirts and shorts.
Also missing was wide receiver Stephen Sullivan.
Players not seen in Wednesday's media viewing of practice:
- CB Derek Stingley, true freshman
- WR Terrace Marshall, sophomore
- WR Stephen Sullivan, senior
- OL Badara Traore, senior
- WR Jontre Kirklin, junior
- S Todd Harris, junior
- OLB Desmond Little, true freshman
- OG Kardell Thomas, true freshman
- OT Thomas Perry, true freshman