LSU and Texas A&M have been playing annually since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, but the Tigers and Aggies have been tangling for much than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 33-20-3 lead, including seven straight wins dating back to the 2011 Cotton Bowl. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
Jan. 1, 1944
LSU 19, Texas A&M 14
LSU travels to Miami for this Orange Bowl game by train and in cars with wartime fuel stamps saved by fans. They return home in 18 used cars purchased by a booster. In between, Steve Van Buren runs for two scores and throws for another in the Tigers’ first bowl victory.
Sept. 2, 1989
Texas A&M 28, LSU 16
No. 7-ranked LSU sees its national championship hopes evaporate in the time it takes A&M’s Larry Horton to return the season’s first kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The play signals the start of the dark ages for LSU football. The Tigers finish 4-7, the first of six straight losing seasons.
Jan. 7, 2011
LSU 41, Texas A&M 24
A crowd of 83,514 packs Cowboys (now AT&T) Stadium for this Cotton Bowl, the first game in this series since 1995. LSU falls behind 10-0 early but claws back with 288 yards rushing and three Jordan Jefferson to Terrence Toliver touchdown passes to finish 11-2 and No. 7 in the polls.
Oct. 20, 2012
LSU 24, Texas A&M 19
Johnny Manziel runs wild against LSU for a half, but the Tigers gradually rein in eventual Heisman Trophy winner, forcing him into three interceptions as the Tigers rally from a 12-0 deficit for the win. Jeremy Hill rushes for 127 yards, including the game-winning 47-yard touchdown run with 3:12 left.
Nov. 28, 2015
LSU 19, Texas A&M 7
It appears this would be Les Miles’ last game as coach, but a groundswell of support for Miles ends with him being carried off the field. In the postgame news conference, athletic director Joe Alleva announces Miles would remain as coach, but in 2016 he is fired after a 2-2 start.