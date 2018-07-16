ATLANTA — Don't let the beard, the size (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) or his maturity fool you.
LSU defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence is still a kid at heart, as you could tell by the big ol' grin he wore at SEC Media Days on Monday.
"I call him a big teddy bear," said teammate Devin White. "He's so sweet. He doesn't have a bad bone in his body."
Lawrence, though he's entering his junior season, is still only 19 years old. He doesn't turn 20 until Sept. 27, two days before LSU plays Ole Miss.
He never gets asked for his ID, because, well... he looks and acts older than he actually is.
It's why teammates, even those considered to be some of the best players in the nation, look up to Lawrence.
"He's been a leader all his life," said White. "He doesn't let the game get bigger than him. I'm older than him, but I look up to him. He makes straight A's. He's dialed in to everything."
Everything includes SEC Media Days.
Lawrence posted a video on social media last week when he was selected as one of the three players who would represent LSU in Atlanta.
He grew up dreaming about going to Media Days as a kid.
"It's just the tradition," Lawrence explained. "Guys like Tre'Davious White, Leonard (Fournette), I can go on and on. It's a tradition upheld here (at LSU) to bring some of the best players on our team here. It's just a blessing."
Lawrence called his mother, Agnes Lawrence, and his girlfriend as soon as he got the news he was one of the players coach Ed Orgeron selected.
Then came the hard part: deciding whether he should wear the outfit his girlfriend chose or the one his mom chose.
"It was definitely a debate," said Lawrence, going with Mom's choice of the tan slacks, blue blazer and yellow tie instead of the cream jacket, white undershirt and lavender tie.
This was a day that Lawrence had waited on, one Orgeron told him would come when he recruited the 5-star recruit out of Neville High School back in 2015.
"He sat me in my living room and looked me and my mom and my dad in the eye," Lawrence said. "He told me I was going to be a captain on this team and at SEC Media Days and a lot more things that are coming true."
Now Lawrence is hoping to have the type of season that made him one of the nation's most sought-after recruits three years ago. He recorded 32 tackles including 1.5 sacks as a sophomore despite being hampered with an ankle injury. He listed staying healthy as one of his primary goals for this season.
"Some of the games we lost, I wasn't out there and it hurt me," Lawrence said. "I want to be out there for all 12 games."
Lawrence's presence will be key for the LSU defense this season. Orgeron described him Monday as a "difference-maker."
But he is just as important in the locker room.
"Rashard is so intelligent and so smart, and he knows how to be a leader so well," said tight end Foster Moreau. "He uses the right words and talks at the right time, and he understands this team so well. I love him as a leader."
Lawrence's leadership started to come through last season during the Tigers' 17-16 victory over Florida.
"(Rashard) was going up and down the sidelines and became the vocal leader, and he continued to do that throughout the season," Orgeron said.
That game proved to be pivotal. It came a week after Troy stunned LSU, leaving the Tigers with a mediocre 3-2 record that could have quickly snowballed.
Lawrence said that leadership goes back to his high school days, when he helped lead one of the state's premier programs to back-to-back state championships.
"It started at Neville," Lawrence said. "I've never said much. To this day, I don't do a lot of hooping and hollering. I show it with how I work, with my work ethic. Guys respect guys that work hard. When they see a guy that's younger than them working two or three times as hard, that's important to see. Sometimes I will scream and yell, but I'm not that type of guy. I'm a guy that wants to work hard and just say 'Follow me.' "