PONCHATOULA — During an unofficial visit to LSU in May 2018, TJ Finley sat inside coach Ed Orgeron’s office.

The quarterback from Ponchatoula High School watched as Orgeron wrote down plans for his tenure. LSU had not reached the top of college football, created its record-setting offense or hired passing game coordinator Joe Brady. It had not picked Joe Burrow as its starter. The program still sat two seasons from a Southeastern Conference championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Orgeron didn’t have tangible results, so he pitched Finley his vision.

Orgeron explained he and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger craved an explosive, spread offense with multiple wide receivers. Orgeron wanted LSU to meet its lofty standards every game. He needed time and the correct players.

“Coach O is a family guy,” Finley said. “So I didn't think he would lie to me, tell me one thing and then do another.”

Orgeron offered Finley a scholarship that day, and Finley soon gave LSU his verbal commitment. He believed in the coach, the school and the system still a year from implementation. He wanted to spend the rest of his life around LSU, thinking about his college choice as more than a four-year decision.

Almost 19 months later, Finley signed with LSU on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at his school. The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, sat behind a table draped in purple cloth with three LSU hats positioned near his national letter of intent.

Around the same time inside a school on the outskirts of Athens, Georgia, four-star Max Johnson helped fortify LSU’s quarterback room after Burrow leaves this spring. The quarterback from Oconee County had committed to LSU seven months after Finley. He felt comfortable at LSU, and he trusted Orgeron.

Their decisions gave LSU four scholarship quarterbacks next season, along with junior Myles Brennan and freshman Peter Parrish.

“He could see himself being in an LSU uniform,” said Johnson’s father, Brad, “and winning a lot of games there.”

After Finley signed, cementing a decision made long before LSU became one of the most enticing destinations in college football, he grabbed the sides of a wooden podium. Finley lowered his head, and when he raised it again, his eyes were red. He looked at a room filled with family and classmates.

“I just want to say thank y'all for coming out,” Finley said. “For y'all to be here supporting me, it means a lot. My family and I have built this from the ground up. We've been working for this ever since I put a football in my hands.”

Finley, listed at 6-foot-6 and 233 pounds, grew up as one of the largest children on the little league football fields. Instead of playing on the line, Finley’s first coach noticed his arm talent and told him to throw the ball as far as possible. Finley played quarterback, and when he was 10 years old, he tossed passes to Ponchatula’s varsity team during summer drills.

When Finley transferred to Ponchatoula after spending his freshman year at St. Thomas Aquinas, it had run an option offense for years under coach Hank Tierney.

“My bullheaded self, we were going to run the option with a 6-foot-6 throwing prodigy,” Tierney said. “We tried to run the option for about five weeks. We were going backward, and we were getting TJ killed. So, we switched to an offense that was more suited to him.”

During his three-year career, Finley threw 59 touchdowns and almost 6,500 yards, records Tierney suspects will stand forever. Ponchatoula changed its offensive approach with Finley at quarterback, incorporating run-pass options and spread formations. Finley attempted 53 passes in one game his junior season. And though Ponchatoula surrounded him with sophomore receivers and linemen this year, it reached the first round of the playoffs. It lost to Destrehan, the eventual 5A runner-up.

As Finley played this fall, he saw Orgeron’s plans come to fruition. The Tigers hired Brady earlier this year, and along with Ensminger, he transformed LSU’s offense. With its new scheme based on run-pass option plays and spread tendencies, LSU has broken many of the school’s single-season offensive records. Johnson watched from afar, and he attended LSU’s win over Auburn.

“Compared to last year, it's eye-opening,” Johnson said. “I'm excited to play in that offense.”

The Tigers have scored 47.8 points per game, the third-highest average in the country, and reached the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff, where they will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and completed the most prolific season by a passer in SEC history — with at least one game left on the schedule.

“We all know, TJ in particular, what a tough act to follow Joe Burrow is going to be,” Tierney said, chuckling, “but he'll do well. He'll do everything he has to do to be successful.”

Burrow’s record-setting performance this year may increase the caliber of quarterback LSU can reach in future recruiting cycles. The school can create Heisman graphics and show off the trophy. The Tigers have signed highly-rated quarterbacks — Brennan, Parrish and Brandon Harris were four-star recruits — but Burrow has shown LSU’s coaching staff can develop the position.

“LSU's problem has rarely been recruiting a quarterback,” said Barton Simmons, 247Sports’ national recruiting reporter. “It's really been more about evaluating a quarterback and developing a quarterback. … It's pretty clear based on the leaps that Burrow made, that development is at least fixed or trending positively.”

However, Burrow’s effect will not appear until LSU focuses on its next class. In this one, both quarterbacks committed before watching Burrow play this fall.

Two weeks ago, Orgeron visited Finley’s home. They ate gumbo, pasta and shrimp, and Orgeron called Tierney on Wednesday morning to confirm Finley’s commitment. It was not in doubt. Finley had trusted Orgeron from the beginning.

Finley practiced with LSU for the first time Wednesday afternoon, wearing No. 11. He wanted to bring his Ponchatoula pads. He will begin his LSU career as the Tigers prepare for Oklahoma, learn from Burrow and begin absorbing the playbook. Johnson will join the team in January, giving LSU four scholarship quarterbacks during spring practice.

Though Finley and Johnson signed Wednesday, they committed long before LSU’s ascension to the top of college football. They believed in Orgeron’s plans, and everything that happened this fall — the undefeated regular season, win over Alabama and conference title — became a reassuring bonus.

“Knowing they're putting up those type of numbers in the first year of that offense being incorporated,” Finley said, “that's just a piece of what it can really do in the years to come.”