The football players cracked crawfish open on long wooden tables next to the LSU practice fields, a Last Supper of sorts Friday evening, considering they wouldn't be allowed to officially meet on such a field again for at least a month.

Earlier in the day, the Southeastern Conference had extended its suspension of play amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus, switching the final date of its timeline from March 30 to April 15.

In a jarring and solemn blow, the league also banned all organized team activities: practices, meetings, team workouts, on- and off-campus recruiting. The suspensions were effective Friday.

It was a day of mass cancellation in a week full of similar actions across the country.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that halted any gathering of more than 250 people until April 13, and LSU academic officials canceled school-sponsored events of 30 people or more through May 30.

There were more than 30 but likely fewer than 250 people gathered around those wooden tables at LSU's practice facility.

But no one stopped them. Nothing would that evening.

"Great crawfish boil with our Tiger Family," LSU coach Ed Orgeron wrote, posting a picture of the supper on his official Twitter account. "Geaux Tigers."

All of LSU's spring and winter sports teams already knew there would be no championships to win this year. The NCAA, its president, Mark Emmert, and its Board of Governors decided Thursday to cancel all such events — from March Madness to June's College World Series — in an effort to slow the spread of a sickness that has created a global pandemic.

More than 1,000 people in the United States are now infected by COVID-19, and Louisiana reported 36 positive cases of coronavirus by Friday evening.

COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds and others that result in more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

But there was hope still for an SEC season, a conference championship tournament, once the league's first self-imposed timeline concluded March 30.

Those hopes were sullied by the SEC's extension of the moratorium to April 15 and its elimination of practices and meetings and workouts entirely. Technically, spring sports could still resume, but after a month of complete standstill, it would take a substantial reboot for untrained athletes to complete a schedule in what would be a tight window.

LSU's spring game, scheduled for April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium, falls outside of the SEC's timeline. But, again, without any practices, the event logistically isn't likely.

The NFL also banned pro days and in-person visits until further notice, which meant LSU players who did not participate in the league's scouting combine, like quarterback Joe Burrow and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, will have to wait for their on-field evaluations.

The men's basketball team was supposed to play in the SEC tournament quarterfinals Friday night. Instead, they returned home from Nashville, Tennessee, with a final 21-10 record.

There are reports that the NCAA could still release seedings for its 68-team tournament, which will never be played, just to give people some feeling of normalcy on what should have been Selection Sunday.

It may also not happen, too, because the NCAA could just be giving people another reminder of what they're missing out on.

The No. 5-ranked LSU gymnastics program was scheduled for its regular-season finale against No. 21 Arizona State Friday night, the Tigers' last scheduled event before an SEC Championship that will also never happen.

Baseball players were required to clean out their lockers by 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Beach volleyball and softball and tennis and track & field were all canceled, too.

"There's nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and community," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "This decision did not come lightly for anyone. This is an extraordinary measure, but a necessary one for the greater good."

On another day of uncertainty, one of the rising and most pressing questions amid mass cancellations has been answered: the NCAA has agreed to grant an extra season for players who had their seasons cut short in spring sports this season, a source confirmed with The Advocate.

A decision is still pending on whether an extra year of eligibility will be given to players in winter sports who had their seasons' championships canceled.

The NCAA's Council Coordination Committee sent a letter to its schools that it "will be appropriate to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports," according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Advocate.

"The committee recognizes that student-athletes are making life decisions that will be helped by understanding whether an additional season of competition would be available, and as such, will work in a timely manner to make informed decisions," the letter said. "Finally, the committee will review and discuss the additional issues in a timely manner and decisions will be communicated to the membership as they are made."

Such an extension will give senior LSU baseball players like pitchers Matthew Beck and Aaron George one more season, and, if he winter eligibility is granted, senior guards Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Marshall Graves could make one more push for the NCAA tournament.

Just before the LSU football team gathered for its crawfish supper, punter Zach Von Rosenberg was compelled enough by the NCAA's decision to tweet his approval.

"They did the right thing," he wrote.

