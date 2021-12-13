As of Sunday night, the LSU basketball team ranked third among 350 Division I teams in the highly-regarded Ken Pomeroy metrics in adjusted defensive efficiency.
That metric, which measures points allowed per 100 possessions by their opponents, show the Tigers are giving up 86.7 points — putting them only behind Tennessee (85.9) and Baylor (86.0).
While it’s an important piece to LSU’s defensive puzzle, which has surprisingly been a strength so far this season, it’s just a part of what goes into being an elite team on that end of the floor.
So, a couple hours after LSU (9-0) rose six spots in the AP poll to 19th, the Tigers went to work on fixing an underlying defensive deficiency for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. contest with Northwestern State (2-8) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
A rash of turnovers by the offense over the past three games has created a problem for his transition defense, coach Will Wade said, so getting back to the way LSU performed in the first six games was the goal for practice.
Even though the Tigers lead the nation in allowing just 53.7 points a game, Wade knows he must fix the problem with just three nonconference games remaining until the Southeastern Conference opener in two weeks.
LSU had a season-high 21 turnovers in Saturday night’s 69-53 win over Georgia Tech even though Wade didn’t fault his team for three of them.
But after giving it away 55 times in the past three games, the Tigers are 237th nationally with 14.2 miscues a game.
“We have to clean that up, our transition defense is getting a little bit shaky,” Wade said. “I’m worried about that. Our (guards) aren’t getting back like we did early in the year."
He attributed part of the problem to a lack of discipline, but also blamed himself for not holding his players accountable and letting it slip in recent games.
“One or two have to get back on the lift of every shot, and I’ve given them a little bit of free rein because we’ve been jamming guys and they’re starting to get around us,” he said. “People are starting to take advantage of it.”
Defensive rebounding was another problem he took a long look at while dissecting the game tapes from Saturday night.
LSU is 44th in the nation with 40.1 total rebounds per game and the Tigers are 40th with 28.7 defensive rebounds a game.
But Wade believes they can be better after getting 26 or fewer off the defensive glass in five of the first nine games.
“We’ve got to defensive rebound the ball, so that’s another big point of emphasis,” he said. “I’m trying to get that all cleaned up this week.”
Eason honored
Sophomore forward Tari Eason was named the SEC’s player of the week Monday for his play in the Tigers victory over Georgia Tech.
A 6-foot-8 transfer from Cincinnati, Eason had a career-high 23 points with 16 coming in a decisive second half in which LSU outscored Tech 39-19.
He also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist in the win.