Earlier this week, Landon Marceaux eased into a stadium chair and looked at the place that defined the last three years of his life. Rain drizzled overhead, and a youth tournament took place on the field. Usually the one everyone came to see as one of LSU’s best pitchers, Marceaux hadn’t viewed Alex Box Stadium from this vantage point since his childhood.

“This is where I used to sit,” Marceaux said, gesturing to the grandstand. “It's a perspective that I'm used to, but the last couple years, I've been on that mound.”

Marceaux smiled. He shook his head. Years ago, he had watched the greats who came before him and hoped to replicate their success. He wanted to put his name alongside players like Louis Coleman, Aaron Nola and Alex Lange in the decorated history of LSU baseball. Perhaps he did.

Though Marceaux didn’t have as much time as those players to create his legacy with his freshman year affected by an injury and almost his entire sophomore season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, he established himself as LSU’s ace and one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference this spring.

Marceaux began his junior season by completing 33⅔ straight innings without allowing an earned run, the third-longest streak in LSU history behind Nola and Ben McDonald. More confident and prepared than ever before, Marceaux delivered nine quality starts and finished with a 2.26 ERA. During the NCAA regional, he returned on short rest to close the deciding final game.

“He at some points during the year carried our team,” said former LSU pitcher Matthew Beck, who played with Marceaux for three seasons. “We needed one game to win, he was our guy on the bump. That's how those greats were.”

Need a guide? These are the LSU players and signees to monitor during the MLB Draft The results of the MLB Draft will determine much of LSU’s roster next season. Here are the current players and recruits most likely to get drafted.

Now, Marceaux hopes to join some of those players he once watched by beginning his professional career. As he sat inside Alex Box Stadium this week, he waited for the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Marceaux, a projected second or third round pick, didn’t seem worried about his future just days before a team will transform it. He always envisioned himself reaching this level, and he felt at peace with what he accomplished at LSU.

“There's nothing I regret,” Marceaux said. “I'm glad I went through the struggles I did. If this is the end — that's the thing, I don't know — I'm happy with how everything went. I can live with it.”

The satisfaction sounded almost unusual for Marceaux, a perfectionist by nature who once called walking three batters over 5 ⅔ innings in his first career start “unacceptable.” But since that outing, Marceaux has learned more about baseball and about himself, giving him solace as he likely arrives at the end of his college career.

To understand how Marceaux reached that inner peace, you have to go back to his freshman year. Marceaux arrived from Destrehan as arguably the most hyped recruit in LSU’s class after turning down a $1.5 million signing bonus. He wanted to become one of the greatest pitchers in school history, and after not allowing a run during preseason practice, he started opening weekend.

“Every time he went out there, he had that on his shoulders,” former LSU pitcher Cole Henry said. “He wanted to be perfect.”

How MLB's first July draft affects college baseball programs like LSU This year, Major League Baseball scheduled its amateur draft a month later than ever before, creating a new challenge for college baseball coaches as they manage their rosters.

Marceaux wrote down mistakes in a journal between innings during preseason scrimmages. He gained weight as he tried adding velocity and reached 194 pounds, making his body feel “clogged.” The extra weight affected his mechanics. He focused too much, he later realized, on results instead of the process for getting results.

A few weeks into the season, Marceaux struggled. LSU removed him from the rotation. He soon developed inflammation in his rotator cuff, sidelining him for about a month. Marceaux pitched well once his arm healed. He regained his spot. Around the same time, he visited LSU’s sports psychologist at the urging of his girlfriend.

“I've never struggled like that,” Marceaux said. “I never knew how to handle that and that's when I started seeing a sports psychologist to learn a different perspective on how to look at things."

Once the offseason arrived, Marceaux didn’t play for the first time in about 18 months, using the break to rest. He transformed his diet, and his weight dropped to 168 pounds. At the same time, he honed his slider. Marceaux recorded a 2.70 ERA over four starts his sophomore year. Then the pandemic ended the season.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Back home last summer, Marceaux and his father, Joey, built a frame out of 4x4s. They screwed hooks into the top and hung a piece of old carpet off them, painting a square on the fabric to replicate a strike zone. Marceaux took the contraption to Bethune Park. He crafted a pile of dirt into a makeshift mound, digging out a flat surface as the rubber, and pitched into the carpet until school resumed.

During his career, but this year in particular, Marceaux displayed an advanced understanding of his craft. He dove into analytics as they became more popular the last few years, looking at induced vertical break, approach angles, spin axis and more.

See contract details for new LSU baseball coaches Dan Fitzgerald, Jason Kelly LSU recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald and pitching coach Jason Kelly both signed three-year contracts worth $300,000 per year, according t…

The data helped Marceaux control his four pitches and use them in different ways, keeping hitters off-balance throughout the season. Even though his fastball velocity sat around 93 mph, the pitch moved so much it once hit Beck in the chest while they played catch. The combination was effective.

“It was like watching an artist paint up there,” Beck said.

Marceaux shared his knowledge with other players during the season. LSU had a handful of talented but raw freshman pitchers, so Marceaux viewed himself as a mentor. He also helped other veterans. When junior left fielder Gavin Dugas slumped about a month into the SEC schedule, he asked Marceaux how he would approach pitching to him.

“I go to him for things to learn,” Dugas said. “I can't tell you how much he's helped me from a pitching standpoint.”

The only time Marceaux struggled was against Vanderbilt. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) over 5 ⅓ innings. Marceaux didn’t surrender more than four runs in another game last season.

“After freshman year, if there was a bad game, Landon wouldn't talk for like two days,” said Marceaux’s girlfriend, Layla Vicknair. “Then, after the Vanderbilt game, we walked out and he was like, 'Baseball happened.'”

LSU baseball gains third transfer under Jay Johnson in pitcher Eric Reyzelman LSU baseball added its third transfer since Jay Johnson became the head coach as right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman announced this week he will transfer from San Francisco.

Since the end of the season, Marceaux hasn’t touched a baseball or picked up a weight. He wanted to enjoy the last month as much as possible and let his body recover, knowing once he gets drafted, he will play almost every day for the rest of his career.

Having gone through the draft process once before, Marceaux and his family haven’t felt as stressed this time. He handled most of the conversations with scouts over winter break, and teams won’t try to persuade him from ever going to school. The approach feels simple.

“There was a big decision to be made the first time,” Marceaux’s dad said. “Are you going to take the money and sign? Or are you going to go to LSU? We don't have that now. He went to LSU.”

Marceaux plans to watch the draft with his girlfriend and his family at their house. His brother wanted him to rent Hooters, and Marceaux told him, “Dude, have you met me before?” He may smoke some ribs. They’ll follow the draft on television as Marceaux enjoys his last days at home.

Once his professional career starts, Marceaux’s teammates expect him to quickly rise through the minor leagues because of his advanced approach. He doesn't throw 95 mph, but he understands how to attack hitters. He may also add a cutter and further develop his curveball, giving him more options. Marceaux hopes to play for 15 years. Then he’ll become a pitching coach.

"I'll look back and say, 'Everybody I know gave me the best opportunity that they possibly could've given me, and I put myself in the best position to succeed every time," Marceaux said. "I'll have no issue. I'll be at peace for the rest of my life."

Earlier this week, Marceaux’s parents sifted through mementos he had accumulated over a lifetime of baseball. As they gazed at pictures and old uniforms, they thought about how far their son had come, now on the cusp of the draft. Then they packed the memorabilia that had gathered in their house, making room for more.