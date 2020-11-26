All games on Saturday
NO. 22 AUBURN at NO. 1 ALABAMA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
The Iron Bowl isn't what it used to be, at least not this season. Then again, few things are what they used to be in this crazy year. Alabama, which is seemingly headed to the playoffs, often has to sidestep a landmine in this bitter rivalry. But that likely won't be a problem this time.
COLORADO at NO. 18 USC
2:30 p.m. • ABC
It's still early out on the West Coast, but a battle of unbeatens has USC putting its 3-0 record on the line vs. 2-0 Colorado. The Trojans, who have been shaky at times, will have to be wary of the Buffaloes and their productive offense that is averaging 41.5 points per game so far.
LSU at NO. 5 TEXAS A&M
6 p.m. • ESPN
Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of A&M's still-unbelievable 74-72 seven-overtime win over LSU. That, coupled with the Tigers' thorough 50-7 romp over the Aggies in the "get-even" game last November should make for great theater for these SEC West rivals.
NO. 8 NORTHWESTERN at MICHIGAN STATE
2:30 p.m. • ESPN2
Northwestern is 5-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1996 and the Wildcats are already talking about claiming a playoff berth. Even though they're sitting pretty in the first CFP rankings, it should be noted that they won their past four games by a total of just 26 points.
MISSISSIPPI STATE at OLE MISS
3 p.m. • SEC Network
On a schedule that was watered down because of Friday games and COVID postponements, this game works its way onto the list for its entertainment value. It's the Egg Bowl, but it's also Mike Leach vs. Lane Kiffin, who can both dial up 50 points in a heartbeat.
Sheldon Mickles