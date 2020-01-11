How did a wide receivers coach-turned-interim head coach at a mid-level ACC program become the standard-bearer for college football?
The story of Dabo Swinney is an unlikely one.
But Clemson’s 50-year old leader with the toothy grin and boundless energy arrived in New Orleans this week, preparing for his fourth CFP championship game in five years. He’s presiding over a remarkable 29-game winning streak and barreling toward history.
Swinney is a victory over LSU on Monday night away from securing his third title, which would cement his legacy among some of the greatest names in the sport’s history — joining three-time champions like Tom Osborne, Knute Rockne, Darrell Royal, Walter Camp, Pop Warner and Bud Wilkinson.
It’s a dizzying climb from where Swinney started, not only as a walk-on receiver at Alabama in the early 1990s but also a guy with a goofy-sounding name and a twangy Southern accent who never even served a day as a full-time coordinator.
But somewhere along the line, he learned how to build the ultimate college football machine, expertly melding together the infrastructures of a university, athletic department, football program and athletic-funding arm to form a nearly flawless apparatus that’s taken the sport by storm.
Somehow, once-sleepy Clemson has become the most dominant force in college football. And there’s one obvious place to point to for its unprecedented run of success.
“I think Dabo is kind of the starting point for all of it, because he’s such a good salesman for the school, the program, the city,” ESPN college football reporter David Hale said. “He just has this way of kind of making this small town in South Carolina, that most people would never have heard about, seem interesting. He’s been doing this for a long time now.
“He’s built a brand around it. He’s a unique character in the space. I once spoke to the person who he worked for when he sold insurance between coaching jobs, and he told me Dabo would be a multi-millionaire doing that too, because he’s so talented at getting people to like and trust him, so everyone is pulling in the same direction.”
In a sport in which the archetype of top-flight coaches are brooding figures like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, who always reflect the seriousness and paranoia of ruthless competition, Swinney painted himself as a unique character.
He’s fun-loving. He expresses a sense of humor. He smiles. He cries. And most important, he still wins.
“Coach Swinney serves our hearts, not our talents,” former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow said in 2017. “That’s what makes him special.”
It’s why he’s been able to attract prospects on a different type of experience.
“He’s always been the guy who says if he can get you on campus, he’s going to get you to commit,” Hale said. “A lot of the times he’s right. Because he can believably sell the vision of winning, getting prepared for the NFL and having fun while doing it. That’s hard to beat.”
But Swinney didn’t always have this kind of panache, or this kind of talent.
To outsiders, the first few years of Swinney’s tenure were defined more by terminology than achievements. A series of uneven campaigns and surprising losses (dating to predecessor Tommy Bowden’s era) birthed the label of “Clemsoning”, which caught fire on social media as a way to define an inexplicably disappointing performance within the context of a season.
And it wasn’t just the random, baffling hiccup against Georgia Tech that kept them out of the championship hunt.
It was five straight losses to in-state enemy South Carolina. And four losses in five years to ACC Atlantic Division rival Florida State.
“Clemson was good, but not great for a long time, because they had a Florida State problem and a South Carolina problem,” ESPN’s Ryan McGee said. “And when Dabo took over we all thought it was a horrible mistake. He had never been a head coach and he was selling insurance just a few years before. I mean, my dad was an ACC referee and he said he and his friends all agreed Dabo wasn’t the guy. But Dabo clearly knew more than us, and he was more prepared than anyone else could possibly realize.”
Different people see different pivot points when trying to decipher exactly when Swinney shifted from leading a decent program toward steering a transcendent one. Perhaps it was hiring Oklahoma’s superstar defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, after the Tigers’ humbling 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the 2012 Orange Bowl.
Maybe it was when DeShaun Watson, that year's top-ranked dual-threat prep quarterback, signed in 2014, followed by No. 1 overall prospect Trevor Lawrence in 2018. Or perhaps it was finally reaching the 2016 national championship only to lose to Alabama on the strength of an onside kick and kickoff return.
Either way, every time Swinney’s team has stumbled upon an obstacle, it has found a way to clear it soon thereafter. Like beating Alabama in the 2017 and 2019 championship games after being eliminated by them a year prior.
And now he’s pulling in some of the best recruiting classes in the country, ripping top-rated prospects out of the arms of Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Florida, building a sustainable influx of talent to dominate the ACC in the fall and match up with the best in January.
“Dabo had a vision,” McGee said. “He knew exactly what he thought this could be, and no matter how many times we thought he’d kind of reached a stopping point, he just plowed right through it.”
Now, as Swinney sits on the precipice of a legacy-making championship, he can take solace in knowing he’s bent the curve of what the sport seeks. While he was a unique figure at the top of the mountain just a handful of years ago, his success has prompted many to follow his lead, changing the industry with him.
While his legacy will ultimately start with nights like Monday in the Superdome, his most lasting impact may have already occurred by just being Dabo and doing things a little differently.
“If anything, he’s kind of a proof of concept that what he’s doing can work,” said Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports. “He may be the first coach like him to find the sustained success at a national title level, but he’s become the standard. I think you’re seeing all of these coaches now being hired under the Dabo Swinney blueprint.
“In a lot of ways, Ed Orgeron is similar to that at LSU. Someone who is a great fit at the school and shows that personality. The same can be said in Lincoln Riley (at Oklahoma) and Ryan Day (at Ohio State). All of those coaches take the edge off the guys they inherited the program from.
“So Dabo’s boldness and having that confidence in approach before that trail was blazed has really laid the groundwork for his success, and the next challenge will be fending off those who followed his path.”