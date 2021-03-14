LSU and Alabama didn't waste any time getting fired up for a basketball matchup in the SEC Tournament championship.

As the broadcast kicked off in Nashville on Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Marty Smith was quick to relay the pregame scuffle between coaches and players during warm-ups.

Will Wade said the Tigers' 80-79 loss that he wasn't on the court and hadn't seen any video.

"I think a couple of the coaches got into it," Wade said, "and a couple of the players got into it after that."

Greg Sankey had to come on the floor pregame at the SEC tournament championship with some LSU and Alabama assistants/players getting heated. pic.twitter.com/CacnAiPhku — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 14, 2021 ...

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was seen out on the court as tempers were calmed, and Wade was seen laughing and shaking hands with Alabama coach Nate Oats shortly later.

Tigers point guard Javonte Smart was in the thick of the scuffle, but he wasn't sure what prompted it.

"Between us and 'Bama, it's always a heated environment whenever we play," he said, adding that it served to jumpstart the Tigers' energy heading into the title game. "We just wanted to come out and start with an edge, I guess. And I don't know it started, but it just helped us going into the game."

But despite the heated battle on the court, no vestiges of the altercation appeared throughout the game itself. There were no ejections or flagrant fouls called, and the Tigers and Crimson Tide now await their placement in the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday afternoon.

"We just wanted to make sure we got both our teams to the NCAA tournament and everybody gets there with no suspensions," Wade said. "So we accomplished that goal throughout the game."

