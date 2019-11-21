No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State
11 a.m. • Fox
Obviously, this game has CFP ramifications for both teams. Penn State is trying to creep back in it and get in striking distance in case somebody above them stumbles; Ohio State hopes to make a case for jumping LSU with a victory against a high-quality opponent like Penn State.
Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia
2:30 p.m. • CBS
It seems like months have passed since Georgia was ambushed by South Carolina between the hedges. It's been only been a month, however, and Georgia hopes to continue its redemption tour against an A&M team that is going for a fifth consecutive win after a 3-3 start.
Texas at No. 14 Baylor
2:30 p.m. • FS1
Baylor will be fighting a double hangover when it takes on a Texas team that's just 5-4 since winning its opener. The Longhorns are hoping the Bears are reeling from having its undefeated season go down the drain last Saturday when it blew a 25-point lead against Oklahoma.
Temple at No. 19 Cincinnati
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Cincinnati has had a solid season with its only loss coming at the hands of Ohio State. The opportunity to stay in the chase for a New Year's Six bowl is right there in front of them, but Temple is 7-3 and isn't the pushover it used to be after handing Memphis its first loss on Oct. 12.
SMU at Navy
2:30 p.m. • CBSSN
These two have plenty to play for with the winner still having an outside shot of playing in the American Athletic Conference title game. Memphis has the advantage in the Western Division, but the SMU-Navy winner could sneak into the championship game if the Tigers falter.
