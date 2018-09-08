The word "finish" came up quite often in the six days between LSU’s season-opening win against Miami and Saturday night's 31-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to allow a comfortable 30-point lead shrink to 16 before taking a 33-17 win over then-No. 8 Miami last Sunday night.

As satisfying as that win was, it wasn’t enough for Dave Aranda’s group.

So with its Southeastern Conference opener at No. 7 Auburn looming in a week, LSU took it out on an FCS member Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

No. 11 LSU dominated Southeastern early, holding the Lions to 11 total yards on 14 plays in the first quarter and a scant 37 yards on 31 first-half snaps in the Tigers’ shutout victory.

“Yes, no question,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said when asked if the Tigers were motivated by their late play against Miami. “That’s something we talked about all week — about finishing (and) not giving up the big play. I was very proud of the defense, and I know Dave was, too.”

LSU gave up a few big plays and 217 yards in the second half but came up with two takeaways in the red zone in the final 12 minutes to finish off its first shutout since blanking BYU 27-0 in the 2017 season opener.

“We let our foot off the gas,” LSU linebacker Devin White said. “They ran some crazy stuff, but we adjusted on the fly. ... We kept our foot on the gas early.”

They did. With the defense controlling the action in the first half, the offense got going after a slow start and built a 24-0 halftime lead — which was more than enough for the Tigers to finish the job.

“This is definitely a big boost for us going to next week,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “Our play kind of made up for the fourth quarter last week. You always want to finish. ... We’re always trying for a shutout.”

The trouble started early for Southeastern’s offense, which turned over the ball three times in all and gave up five sacks for 44 yards in losses.

After the Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out on the Tigers’ first series, SLU lost a yard on its first play before netting 26 yards on its next two snaps.

But LSU tightened up at that point with defensive end Rashard Lawrence and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko recording back-to-back tackles for losses against SLU quarterback Chason Virgil.

Then, facing a third-and-27 at its 26, SLU tried to play it safe with a running play by Darren Johnson.

But White raked the ball from Johnson’s grasp and outside linebacker Andre Anthony recovered at the SLU 34, which led to LSU’s first touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Joe Burrow to freshman wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The LSU defense continued to dominate on the next two series, the latter ending with back-to-back sacks of Virgil by defensive end Neil Farrell and outside linebacker Ray Thornton.

Thornton got the start in place of K’Lavon Chaisson, who was lost for the season to a knee injury late in the Miami game.

“We did pretty good ... we played pretty well,” said Thornton, who had five tackles and a sack. “That was a big focus this week, just finishing and maintaining our energy level on defense.”

SLU picked it up a little in the third quarter and added 114 yards to its total with Virgil completing 10 of 11 pass attempts for 104 yards, but LSU kept them out of the end zone and allowed just 254 total yards on 76 plays for an average of 3.3 yards per snap.

The Tigers came up with their second takeaway when cornerback Greedy Williams intercepted Virgil at the LSU 6 with 11:47 left in the game and got the shutout when safety JaCoby Stevens came up with a wayward shotgun snap on third-and-goal from the LSU 3 with 3:47 left.

“They got a couple of plays, but that comes with the game,” Williams said. “You have to play the whole game, but at the end of the day we got the win.”