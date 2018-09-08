LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) bring down Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez (10) for a loss during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) during a timeout in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, left, and LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond coaches in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda leads a drill on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) bring down Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez (10) for a loss during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) during a timeout in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, left, and LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond coaches in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda leads a drill on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
The word "finish" came up quite often in the six days between LSU’s season-opening win against Miami and Saturday night's 31-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
LSU gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to allow a comfortable 30-point lead shrink to 16 before taking a 33-17 win over then-No. 8 Miami last Sunday night.
As satisfying as that win was, it wasn’t enough for Dave Aranda’s group.
So with its Southeastern Conference opener at No. 7 Auburn looming in a week, LSU took it out on an FCS member Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
No. 11 LSU dominated Southeastern early, holding the Lions to 11 total yards on 14 plays in the first quarter and a scant 37 yards on 31 first-half snaps in the Tigers’ shutout victory.
“Yes, no question,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said when asked if the Tigers were motivated by their late play against Miami. “That’s something we talked about all week — about finishing (and) not giving up the big play. I was very proud of the defense, and I know Dave was, too.”
LSU gave up a few big plays and 217 yards in the second half but came up with two takeaways in the red zone in the final 12 minutes to finish off its first shutout since blanking BYU 27-0 in the 2017 season opener.
“We let our foot off the gas,” LSU linebacker Devin White said. “They ran some crazy stuff, but we adjusted on the fly. ... We kept our foot on the gas early.”
They did. With the defense controlling the action in the first half, the offense got going after a slow start and built a 24-0 halftime lead — which was more than enough for the Tigers to finish the job.
“This is definitely a big boost for us going to next week,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “Our play kind of made up for the fourth quarter last week. You always want to finish. ... We’re always trying for a shutout.”
The trouble started early for Southeastern’s offense, which turned over the ball three times in all and gave up five sacks for 44 yards in losses.
After the Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out on the Tigers’ first series, SLU lost a yard on its first play before netting 26 yards on its next two snaps.
But LSU tightened up at that point with defensive end Rashard Lawrence and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko recording back-to-back tackles for losses against SLU quarterback Chason Virgil.
Then, facing a third-and-27 at its 26, SLU tried to play it safe with a running play by Darren Johnson.
But White raked the ball from Johnson’s grasp and outside linebacker Andre Anthony recovered at the SLU 34, which led to LSU’s first touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Joe Burrow to freshman wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Once, Ian Fleming said, is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.
The LSU defense continued to dominate on the next two series, the latter ending with back-to-back sacks of Virgil by defensive end Neil Farrell and outside linebacker Ray Thornton.
Thornton got the start in place of K’Lavon Chaisson, who was lost for the season to a knee injury late in the Miami game.
“We did pretty good ... we played pretty well,” said Thornton, who had five tackles and a sack. “That was a big focus this week, just finishing and maintaining our energy level on defense.”
SLU picked it up a little in the third quarter and added 114 yards to its total with Virgil completing 10 of 11 pass attempts for 104 yards, but LSU kept them out of the end zone and allowed just 254 total yards on 76 plays for an average of 3.3 yards per snap.
The Tigers came up with their second takeaway when cornerback Greedy Williams intercepted Virgil at the LSU 6 with 11:47 left in the game and got the shutout when safety JaCoby Stevens came up with a wayward shotgun snap on third-and-goal from the LSU 3 with 3:47 left.
“They got a couple of plays, but that comes with the game,” Williams said. “You have to play the whole game, but at the end of the day we got the win.”
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his touchdown run with LSU LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) goes for the tackle on Southeastern offensive lineman Pat Allen (52) in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) tackles Southeastern offensive lineman Pat Allen (52) in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger leads a drill on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson leads a drill on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger observes a drill on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda leads a drill on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to throw a pass during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) keeps his eye on the ball during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78) on the field during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) and LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (73) on the field in sweats during pregame warm-ups before kickoff in LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) and LSU offensive lineman Austin Decals (76) after Chase scored in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) slips the tackle by Southeastern linebacker Tamarcus Russell (42) in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks with LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) on the field in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) slips the tackle by Southeastern linebacker Tamarcus Russell (42) in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back for the pass behind his offensive line in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to LSU running back Nick Brossette in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets upended by Southeastern defensive back Matthew Wright (11) on the carry in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) celebrates with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after Burrow scored in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) signals the ball is for the Tigers after Southeastern fumbles and LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) recovered the ball in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fakes the handoff to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) before Burrow ran the ball in for the score in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) celebrates after sacking Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his touchdown carry with LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) in the first half of LSU's home opener against Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) carries the ball on the kickoff return before the stop by Southeastern defensive back Jordan Griffin (29) in the first half of LSU's home opener, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Southeastern linebacker Tamarcus Russell (42) dives trying to stop LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) bring down Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez (10) for a loss during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil (9) cringes while waiting for the sack hit by LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with LSU LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez (10) is smothered by clockwise from top left, LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3), LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97),LSU safety Grant Delpit (9), LSU linebacker Ray Thornton (43) and LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo, right, has a word with Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil (9) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) pulls in the pass for a first down over Southeastern defensive back Brayleon Thorns (21) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez (10) is upended by LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws as LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocks Southeastern defensive lineman Imani Mitchell (90) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
A pair of LSU fans show off their sign after the Hail Mary last second touchdown pass completion during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) pulls in a 40-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass in heavy traffic as time expired in the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) pulls in a 40-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass in heavy traffic as time expired in the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
The tuba section moves on as LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land starts up the fight song while coming down Victory Hill before LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU's LSU punter Josh Growden (38), front, shakes hands acknowledging the fans as LSU comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU place kicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrates the field goal with LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson (48) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs after the catch as Southeastern defensive back Dejion Lynch (6) gives chase during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) makes the stop on Southeastern running back Devonte Williams (1) during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) grabs the ball for a punt return as Southeastern defensive back Shamar Busby (3) gives chase during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes the grab for a first down as Southeastern defensive back Dejion Lynch (6) makes the stop during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) returns a fumble recovery for 64 yards before tripping up in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU placekicker Connor Culp (34), LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) speak on the sidelines in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) is consoled by teammates after LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) after he returned a fumble 64-yards to set up LSU's last touchdown during the second half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 31-0. Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez (10) eventually tripped Stevens up saving the fumble recovery touchdown return. LSU scored a few plays later.
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond speaks with LSU safety John Battle (26) in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Terrence Alexander (11) and LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) chase down Southeastern wide receiver Nih-jer Jackson (12) in the second half of LSU's 31-0 shutout win over Southeastern, Saturday, September 8, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.