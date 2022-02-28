In the days around LSU’s bowl game earlier this year, Brian Polian met with Cade York.
Polian, the new special teams and recruiting coordinator, knew he probably couldn’t convince one of the best kickers in the country to stay for his senior year, especially after talking to his NFL connections, but he still needed to ask.
“It didn't work,” Polian said, laughing. “He's immensely talented.”
Kickers rarely declare early for the draft, but York had already accomplished so much during his career. He started on the 2019 national championship team. He kicked a game-winner through the fog to beat Florida. He broke multiple records, including one for the longest field goal in Tiger Stadium.
York appreciated Polian’s attempt, but he believed there was nothing else he could accomplish at LSU. He soon submitted his name for the NFL draft, becoming the fourth kicker since 2000 to leave school early and taking the next step in a rapid ascent.
“There wasn't too much more I could do with making a better name for myself,” York said. “I thought I was the best field goal kicker coming out.”
York spent the next two months working on kickoffs — the one unknown in his skill set — and maintaining the leg that made him a three-time All-Southeastern Conference selection. He’ll now workout for scouts and interview with teams later this week at the NFL scouting combine.
The annual event resumes Tuesday after being canceled last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of players, NFL executives and scouts will descend once again on Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
York was one of nine LSU players invited to the combine, a week-long showcase almost two months before the draft. Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., senior linebacker Damone Clark, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price, junior defensive back Cordale Flott, senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus, senior offensive guard Chasen Hines and senior offensive guard Ed Ingram were also invited.
Stingley, a projected first-round pick, won’t workout until LSU’s Pro Day on April 6, according to NFL Network. Stingley underwent season-ending surgery on his foot last fall and began preparing for the draft, but according to NFL Network, he hasn’t fully recovered yet.
As York kicks and speaks with teams, he’ll try to make himself one of the few kickers picked in the draft. No more than four kickers have been taken in a single draft since 1993, according to DraftHistory.com. Teams also rarely spend high draft picks on the position, with two kickers selected higher than the fifth round since 2004.
Putting York in even rarer air, only three other kickers have left early since 2000: Sebastian Janikowski, Roberto Aguayo and Evan McPherson. Janikowski kicked for nearly two decades in the NFL and McPherson was perfect on field goals during the 2021 postseason as a rookie, while Aguayo spent one year in the league.
“The uprights aren’t changing, and he’s kind of been on that path,” Morgan Lineberry, York’s trainer, said. “The amount of experiences he’s had is probably different than a lot of guys trying to come out.”
York began to think about leaving early after the 2020 season, when he set an LSU record with six field goals of at least 50 yards and finished 18 for 21 on field goal attempts. One of the premier kicking instructors in the nation, Jamie Kohl, told him he had a chance to become the top kicker in the draft with another similar year.
York went 15 of 18 with five more 50-yarders last season, and he decided to leave school. The only thing he hadn’t proven was he could handle kickoffs, which Avery Atkins did throughout his career, but York said he also had the ability.
“Definitely going to show them that I can,” York said, “and that I'm one of the best at it.”