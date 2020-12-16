Matthew Langlois signed with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, but if he hadn’t received a scholarship offer when he did, the Catholic of Pointe Coupee safety might have landed at another school.

Langlois verbally committed to Kansas State in early August, wanting to reserve his spot with a program and coaching staff he respected. LSU extended its offer a month later.

“It wasn't too late in the recruiting process,” Langlois said. “I talked to my family and ended up flipping. If LSU would have offered a lot later, like within a few weeks of signing day, I probably would still be committed to Kansas State.”

Langlois, a three-star rated safety, changed his pledge within three weeks of LSU’s offer, choosing the school he grew up rooting for. He signed Wednesday during a small ceremony inside Catholic of Pointe Coupee’s gym before eating with his friends at a nearby restaurant. Restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic limited attendance.

“I had all my close friends and family with me,” Langlois said. “It was a blessing. I'm excited for the future.”

Considered the No. 38 overall safety in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Langlois helped fill a position of need. He joined four-stars Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis Jr. and three-star Khari Gee as safeties in LSU’s class.

Though ranked the lowest of LSU’s four committed safeties, Langlois feels underrated. He believes he can help LSU win a national championship. He wants to become an All-American and one day enter the NFL.

“I'm going to give it my all,” Langlois said. “I think I have the speed and size of an SEC safety. The rest of it's mental. I feel like I can come in pretty early and hopefully provide and help our team win a national championship.”