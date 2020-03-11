As Giovanni DiGiacomo walked toward home plate Wednesday night, he stopped near the edge of the dirt circle. DiGiacomo grabbed the handle of his bat. Using the barrel, he etched a cross into the dirt.

DiGiacomo stepped one foot into the batter’s box. He pointed upward as he looked toward the sky. DiGiacomo said “Yo soy segundo,” then he tried to extend a streak that has pushed his batting average to .382, the highest on LSU’s team.

DiGiacomo, who grew up in a Hispanic community and speaks Spanish, learned the phrase from Angels first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols. It translates to “I am second,” the first half of a saying that emphasizes the importance of God in his life.

“This is not about me,” said DiGiacomo, a sophomore, “but I'm going to do what I can to glorify Him.”

Entering Wednesday night’s games against South Alabama, DiGiacomo had recorded 11 hits over the past six games. He had focused on hitting opposite-field line drives and noticing the pitcher’s release point, but more than anything, DiGiacomo had tried feeling relaxed when he walked to the plate.

For DiGiacomo, that meant relying on his religious faith, one of the most important aspects of his life.

“It's not trying to accept any of the glory, because I don't want it for me,” DiGiacomo said. “I'm playing for Him.”

The son of Catholic parents, DiGiacomo grew up in a religious household. He latched onto Christianity at an early age, but his parents wanted him to choose baptism, the first of the Catholic church’s sacraments, for himself. They let DiGiacomo wait until he felt ready.

Two years ago, not long before he left for LSU, DiGiacomo got baptized outside his church in Naples, Florida. After the ceremony, DiGiacomo spent more time reading scripture and devoting time to his faith.

“It has helped me feel a lot more grounded, a lot more stable and relaxed,” DiGiacomo said. “I'm able to not overthink things, worry or be stressed about really anything.”

When he arrived at LSU last year, DiGiacomo waited behind established starters. He mostly played as the designated hitter, occasionally starting in the outfield. Even then, DiGiacomo showed his beliefs, drawing the cross before at-bats and writing the symbol underneath his hat.

DiGiacomo developed ways to express his faith in high school, after someone spoke to his baseball team about the importance of routine. Travel baseball coaches had never let him write on his equipment. His junior year, DiGiacomo began writing Bible verses on his hat and his wrists. He sketched the cross in the dirt to focus his mind.

This year, DiGiacomo has written 2COR9:15 — the verse says “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift” — on the right corner of his hat. He has tucked a gold cross underneath his jersey, and before every at-bat, he has said “Yo soy segundo.”

DiGiacomo has focused on his faith no matter how he played. The first two weeks of the season, DiGiacomo struggled to gain a starting role. He had two hits when LSU travelled to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

That weekend, DiGiacomo sandwiched two hitless games around a three-hit performance. The day after LSU returned from the round-robin tournament, he spoke to hitting coach Eddie Smith. They discussed the importance of maintaining DiGiacomo’s routine. DiGiacomo admitted he had abandoned his offensive approach the final game of the weekend.

“If you expect the same results with a different approach or different preparation, that's basically insanity,” Smith said, putting a twist on a common saying. “Insanity is expecting the same result by doing a different thing.”

DiGiacomo began repeating his approach, trying to hit the ball over the shortstop’s head. He batted .571 (8 for 14) last week, raising his batting average 121 points as he led LSU to four straight wins. The Louisiana Sportswriters Association named him Louisiana Player of the Week.

As LSU approaches the beginning of Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Ole Miss, it wants DiGiacomo to continue playing well. With elite speed and defensive range, the coaching staff has seen DiGiacomo’s potential since high school. The Tigers need him to maintain consistency.

“When he keeps the ball out of the air and hits the ball on the ground, little low line drives, he reminds you of some of the great guys we've had here,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “He's got a ways to go, but he's working on it.”

No matter how DiGiacomo finishes the season, he will continue to rely on his faith, carrying his beliefs onto the field every day. He prays every morning, and when LSU plays on Sundays, the day he normally attends church, DiGiacomo watches videos online of his favorite pastor.

Last weekend, before LSU wore camouflage hats for military appreciation day, DiGiacomo grabbed a silver sharpie. Though LSU wore the hats for just one game, DiGiacomo wrote 2COR9:15 in the same spot on his hat. He added a cross underneath the bill.

“There's no excuse for me to not put the time in to do that,” DiGiacomo said. “(The Lord is) my first priority, and any way that I can glorify him, I'm going to do so.”