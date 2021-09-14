The clock ticked late in the second quarter, and Ed Orgeron flapped his arms. After two straight passes had gained a first down, Orgeron yelled and clapped, urging his offense to move faster between plays as it crossed midfield.

Orgeron wanted tempo, something that had nearly disappeared from LSU’s offense last weekend against McNeese State. After another first down three plays later, Orgeron leaned forward and furiously motioned with his arms as he implored the offense to quickly run another play.

The offense got set. It picked up two yards. Then one more. But on third down, McNeese State adjusted to LSU’s delayed play call, blitzed and sacked sophomore quarterback Max Johnson, forcing a field goal.

“We need to get going,” Orgeron told ESPN sideline reporter Taylor Davis at halftime. “We need to hurry up.”

Since then, tempo has become one of LSU’s primary focuses ahead of its game Saturday night against Central Michigan. Orgeron saw LSU’s offense strain opposing defenses by wasting almost no time between plays in 2019. He wants the Tigers to reestablish that speed — or at least get closer.

Two days after LSU's win over McNeese State, Orgeron said the coaching staff discussed tempo Monday morning and analyzed some of the strategies LSU used in the past. They decided to dedicate part of practice to tempo every day this week, hoping the focus can spark the offense.

“I feel like as you focus on tempo more in the game, the faster you move, the more momentum you have as an offense,” sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte said. “Lately, we've kind of been starting off slow. I feel like it's got something to do with momentum. I think that's our main focus this week to get everything going faster.”

One of the things LSU’s offense did best two years ago was use tempo to its advantage. The Tigers moved fast, rarely allowing defenses to adjust to their formations. They sometimes deployed a strategy they called “warp speed,” a mode dedicated to playing at an even quicker pace.

+2 Rabalais: On the John Emery situation, LSU's QBs, Maason Smith and doing good after Ida Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering how many folks at Texas are rethinking this whole Southeastern Conference thing after Saturday’s sma…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU may have been explosive anyway — it led the country in plays of 10 yards or more — but tempo helped unlock the players’ potential. After the fourth game of the season, LSU’s total offensive drives had finished nearly an entire minute faster on average (2 minutes, 6 seconds) than its possessions in 2018 (2 minutes, 54 seconds), and the Tigers maintained their speed.

So far this year, LSU hasn’t recreated a similar offensive pace. The Tigers have a new coordinator in Jake Peetz, and Johnson has only started four career games. Building chemistry takes time. After all, LSU had many of the same offensive players in 2018 as it did in 2019.

But LSU’s offense has struggled to find a rhythm behind a battered offensive line. Last weekend against McNeese State, the Tigers ran 68 plays where the play clock was observable on the television broadcast. Fifty of them started with 40 seconds on the play clock. Of those, LSU snapped the ball with an average of 16.9 seconds remaining before the buzzer.

On the 18 charted plays that started with 25 seconds on the clock, the Tigers snapped the ball with an average of 9.61 seconds left.

What John Emery Jr. being academically ineligible means for him and LSU's running backs Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday afternoon John Emery Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of academic ineligibility. The running back won’t be able to play unless there’s a sudden change in his status.

“We’re trying to look over and get the perfect play for the perfect defense,” Orgeron said. “We had a discussion, and we’re better off sometimes going what we call ‘Warp,’ go fast and attack the defense. We’re going to practice that this week.”

Part of the adjustment, Orgeron said, will be minimizing plays where LSU comes out in a formation, Peetz sees the defense and then he calls a play that’s relayed from the sideline to Johnson and the rest of the players. LSU calls them “check with me.”

The strategy, which LSU used in 2019, can give an offense a chance to exploit defensive schemes. But as Orgeron said, if too much time elapses between the call and the snap, the defense can audible. And LSU’s opponents have.

“Sometimes Coach Peetz gets a look at the defense then calls the plays, but when we're going fast, we're saying we can block that play regardless of what look they give us,” center Liam Shanahan said. “That's something that'll get better with time, which is why I think it's great that we've been getting a lot of work in practice.”

Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.