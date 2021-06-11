For the most part, LSU and Tennessee are like America and England in that apocryphal George Bernard Shaw quote about being two countries separated by a common language.

LSU and Tennessee are often like two schools separated by a common conference, and no, this is not going to be another harangue about the Southeastern Conference's football schedule format (though it is bad).

There typically isn’t a whole lot of June-like heat between the Tigers and Volunteers. They’re two of the most divergent schools geographically, more than 650 miles separating Alex Box Stadium from Lindsey Nelson Stadium (LSU’s ballpark is named for a war hero, Tennessee’s for a legendary sportscaster). They rarely if ever seem to meet in football (refer above to Schedule Format, Bad), though LSU’s colossal upset of the No. 2-ranked Vols in the 2001 SEC championship game probably still stings on Rocky Top.

Yes, they play in basketball, but on the men’s side, other than the Carlus Groves/Shaquille O’Neal shoving incident 30 years ago, there isn’t a lot of bluster there. The women’s basketball rivalry was once between the SEC’s top two teams, but that has cooled considerably with the dip in both programs, though Kim Mulkey’s arrival certainly may change that.

So it was definitely eyebrow raising when LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri returned from the Tigers’ series at Tennessee in March and started talking in highly unflattering terms about how Vols fans treated his team. The Vols team didn’t treat LSU so nicely either, sweeping the three-game set.

"Even though there wasn’t a huge, huge crowd at Tennessee, it was an extremely hostile environment," Mainieri said on WNXX-FM 104.5 the next week. "They were nasty fans. Nasty. Nasty. They were into (first baseman) Tre' Morgan's head. They were on him from the moment he walked onto that field."

I wasn’t there, so I don’t know what Tennessee fans said to Morgan. If it was anything of a racial nature, that is beyond out of bounds, and those folks shouldn’t be allowed in the ballpark for this weekend’s super regional between the Tigers and Vols.

I doubt Tennessee coach Tony Vitello, himself a pretty spicy habanero, knows what was said either. He was coaching the game. But in a recent interview he didn’t discourage Vols fans from bringing the verbal heat once again.

“You know, about this coming weekend, if it’s anything like last weekend, make it that,” Vitello said, referring to the atmosphere at Tennessee for last week’s Knoxville regional. “So if you want to call that nasty, make it that.”

Friday, Mainieri offered a verbal olive branch of sorts, trying to explain his comments while also seeming eager to head off any renewed “nastiness” during the super regional.

“I want to apologize for those comments,” Mainieri said. “They were blown way out of proportion.

“I really did not mean to criticize the people from the city (of Knoxville) or the state (of Tennessee). They root for their team. Go to any ballpark in the SEC, including Alex Box Stadium, and you hear fans saying things to the other team to try to distract them. It’s what makes it fun. The players need to learn to handle that.”

This is a super regional filled with fascinating contrasts. It starts with the fact that LSU, despite its relative struggles over the past three or four seasons, is still college baseball royalty and Tennessee is a wanna-be. This is LSU’s 15th super regional, second-most ever. This is Tennessee’s third, and first time to host one.

Mainieri, of course, is on his way out after either the super regional or the College World Series. If you didn’t know that, you could be reminded by the “Retire Mainieri” T-shirts I’m told some UT students plan to be wearing this weekend. Vitello, 21 years Mainieri’s junior, is just starting out, and figures to be getting a huge pay raise to stay in Knoxville unless he can be persuaded to go elsewhere (don’t expect that to be LSU).

Tennessee is the better team and got the best of the Tigers in March, sweeping the three games in Knoxville, but just by a combined four runs. Two of the games went to extra innings. The Vols have a lot going for them, but a lot of pressure too. LSU wasn’t supposed to be here. Heck, the Tigers weren’t supposed to even make the SEC tournament based on how they looked leaving Knoxville.

As for Mainieri, he has nothing to apologize for. If the Tennessee fans were being rough and rude, he has the right to stick up for his players. The man has coached and played this game at the collegiate level for more than four decades. If the Vols do retire him this weekend, I hope their fans will give him round of applause, not a raspberry.

All that being said, it’s great for college baseball that there’s some juice to this super regional. Especially since it’s LSU and Tennessee. We’re not talking a super between LSU and Mississippi State, or LSU and UL. This should be one of the more fun matchups to watch, one that the Tigers have a legitimate chance to win.

Especially if they can take some fuel from the “nasty” treatment sure to come their way.