In the midst of their official visits last weekend, defensive backs Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen walked through a tunnel and onto the grass inside Tiger Stadium with more than a dozen other recruits, following the path every LSU player takes before games.

“It's home, bro,” Welch and Allen said to each other. “It's home.”

Welch, Allen and the rest of LSU’s targets walked to the 50-yard line. They gazed at the stadium, and Welch thought about how beautiful it looked. Lights shone through the night, illuminating the field as the players talked about their futures.

All of them had a decision to make, but for many there, LSU provided the place to accomplish everything they dreamed about. Welch and Allen had grown up west down Interstate 10 in Lafayette, and all they ever really wanted to do was play at LSU. Their interest never wavered despite a coaching change. Others felt the same way.

“We had to stick together,” three-star offensive lineman Fitzgerald West said.

+2 LSU welcomes 13 players to its Class of 2022; here's how it happened and what lies ahead For some, it was a long time coming. For athletes like Landon Ibieta, it was a 2:45 p.m. call to the front office at Mandeville High School to…

Four days later, Welch, Allen and West became three of the 13 players to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. They all came from Lafayette, and along with five-star quarterback Walker Howard, the area provided LSU with more recruits than any other city. The Tigers have 12 more open spots.

“We want to represent, and every time we get on the field together, we're going to give it our all,” Allen said. “We're going to fight for each other every week.”

The four players all took official visits last weekend as LSU tried to build the foundation of its 2022 class. They met coach Brian Kelly, coming away impressed with his plan for the program. They took pictures in LSU jerseys. They played Top Golf.

There, Allen’s dad took a picture with seven players from Lafayette. There was Allen, Howard, West and Welch. Then wide receiver Jack Bech, defensive back Sage Ryan and wide receiver Malik Nabers posed alongside the past and future teammates they have known for years, too.

Scott Rabalais: With Emery Jones, LSU has reason to be optimistic about the future There was no signing day drama Wednesday with Catholic High offensive tackle Emery Jones. No hats pulled out of a bag or pets wearing school c…

Growing up in Lafayette, the seven players developed connections with one another. Howard and Bech became best friends and played together at St. Thomas More. Nabers, Ryan and Allen are cousins. Ryan, Allen and West overlapped at Lafayette Christian Academy. Allen and Welch are particularly close. West had met all of them by his freshman year.

So it wasn’t a surprise that they signed with LSU, but they still stuck together through a coaching change and two seasons of disappointing results. Now, they hope to restore LSU into a program that consistently competes for titles.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“They wanted to do something for the state of Louisiana,” said Allen’s father, Reginald. “It’s the heart. It’s the soul. It’s the mindset. When things get tough, we don’t bail. We stay and fight.”

On Wednesday, Howard held the first signing ceremony early in the afternoon. Allen stood on the side wearing a black hoodie, trying not to give away his decision. Near the end of an interview, Howard saw his friend and pointed.

“Look,” Howard said, smiling, “I've got my boy Jordan over there.”

+2 LCA standouts Fitzgerald West, Jordan Allen join recent local contingent at LSU LSU coach Brian Kelly scheduled a meeting last week at Lafayette Christian Academy with Tigers offensive line commitment Fitzgerald West, Knig…

Allen smiled, and they shook hands. Allen had wanted to attend LSU since his cousins enrolled last fall, but the previous coaching staff never offered the three-star defensive back a scholarship. Kelly offered him one last Thursday. Allen cried in the weight room.

Once Howard’s ceremony ended, he drove to LCA with his father to see Allen and West sign in the school’s gym. Allen unzipped his hoodie to reveal a camouflage LSU shirt, and he pulled a purple LSU hat onto his head. West and his family wore purple LSU shirts. A toy tiger rested beneath the table in front of them.

“We're coming to bring a winning culture,” West said.

As soon as West and Allen finished their event, all three signees drove across town to see Welch, a four-star recruit who had been pursued by other schools after cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left for Florida.

+3 LSU makes a huge add on signing day in Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins Madison Prep's Quency Wiggins kept his final college choice close to the vest. On Wednesday morning, he brushed off the intrigue quicker than …

But Welch said he never thought about going anywhere else. He unzipped a black track jacket to reveal an LSU shirt, confirming all four would play together next season.

Before they left, Allen, Howard, West and Welch posed for pictures in their LSU gear. Their recruitments had finally ended. College awaited. Looking at cameras, they held up an “L” and smiled at the precipice of their careers, these four Lafayette natives ready to head east.

“This is all our dream school,” Welch said. “We might have went on different visits to different schools, but we really didn't care about that. We all knew where we was going.”