An early start because of a threat of inclement weather did nothing to disrupt the LSU men's track and field team at the NCAA East Preliminary rounds Wednesday.
NCAA officials pushed up the competition four hours because of expected weather in the Bloomington, Indiana, area allowing them to complete the first day despite a brief delay at mid-afternoon.
LSU picked up four qualifiers for the national semifinals and finals to be held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon, in the field events and five athletes advanced to Friday's second round on the track.
Coach Dennis Shaver's women will begin their quest to earn tickets to the NCAA semifinals and finals Thursday.
Jake Norris was the first Tiger to advance Wednesday when he was ninth in the hammer throw with a best of 223 feet, 6 inches. The top 12 finishers in field events moved on to nationals.
Shortly after that, LSU went 2-for-2 in the javelin.
Tzuriel Pedigo, the 2021 NCAA champion in the event, earned the right to defend his title next month when he finished second with a best of 253-2.
He'll be joined in Eugene by teammate Eli Gaughan, who was in 18th place and on the outside looking in when he stepped onto the runway for his third and final attempt.
Gaughan, whose first attempt produced a mark of just 218-1, uncorked a personal-record throw of 230-2 to soar into ninth place and grab a berth in the NCAA meet.
That bettered his old personal best of 229-8 which he set at the Texas Relays in late March.
Later, John Meyer took third place in the shot put with a best of 65-9½ to become the fourth LSU athlete to earn a trip to Eugene.
On the track, Eric Edwards Jr., Da'Marcus Fleming, Dorian Camel and Sean Burrell automatically advanced to the second round Friday with heat wins in their respective events.
Edwards won his heat of the 110-meter hurdles, clocking the fifth-fastest overall time at 13.52 seconds; Fleming had the fifth-fastest time in the 100 at 10.10 seconds; Camel took his heat of the 200 in 20.52; and Burrell had the fourth-best time in the 400 hurdles at 50.27.
Freshman Godson Oghenebrume will line up with Fleming in the second round of the 100 after he advanced with a time of 10.17 seconds in finishing second in his heat.
Kone stands out
UNO's Ismal Kone advanced in the short sprints Wednesday, easily getting through to Friday's second round of the 100 and 200 meters.
Kone won his heat and clocked the fastest time of the day in the 100 with a PR of 10.00 seconds, then coasted to a second-place finish in his 200 heat with a wind-aided 20.30.
His time in the 100 was also a facility record at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Kone's teammate, Julian Forde, also automatically advanced in the 100 when he was second in his heat in 10.37 seconds.
Also advancing were UL's Yves Cherubin, whose time of 13.69 seconds in the 110 hurdles was the 14th-fastest of the 24 qualifiers, and Southeastern's Agerian Jackson, who made it through in the 400 hurdles with a 51.57.